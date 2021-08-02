Laird Connectivity and KORE Partner to Deliver Wireless Solutions and IoT Services

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio and ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, today announced a partnership with KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS). Under this partnership, the companies plan to offer a broad portfolio of wireless IoT sensors, gateways, and services that deliver wireless connectivity in remote or hard-to-reach locations. With this partnership, customers are able to leverage the combined hardware and services in a way that compresses the time to market by months.

More IoT devices will be connected over the next ten years than at any other time in history.

Laird Connectivity's portfolio of IoT devices delivers high performance with unparalleled design flexibility. These innovative solutions leverage low-power cellular and LoRaWAN connectivity to enable simple, out-of-the-box integration and provide everything needed to create a complete device-to-cloud solution in any environment.

"Organizations around the world are moving into what we call the decade of IoT," said KORE president and CEO Romil Bahl. "More IoT devices will be connected over the next ten years than at any other time in history. As a result, we will be able to harness the power of data in ways never imagined, especially in industrial asset location tracking and device monitoring. We look forward to simplifying the implementation of IoT projects for companies just starting their IoT journey and for those that already have IoT projects underway and are eager to reduce the complexity of deployment."

Leveraging nearly two decades of IoT knowledge and experience, KORE simplifies the complexity of IoT with complete, global IoT management capabilities. The company enables customers' IoT visions with seamless execution and a constant focus on maximizing the return on IoT investment. It will be instrumental in helping Laird Connectivity supply and support customers with their IoT device implementations.

"As companies investing in IoT gain momentum, we are seeing an increasing number of businesses realize their need for additional connectivity solutions and services from a more integrated group of partners," said Matt Lubeley, director of Business Development, IoT Sales at Laird Connectivity. "Our partnership with KORE helps bring our products and offerings to a larger and more diverse group of clients and customers while accelerating their time to market and improving overall ROI."

To learn more, please continue to the Laird Connectivity partners page or visit the KORE CaaS solutions page.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers – no matter what.

