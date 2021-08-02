Logo
DICK'S Sporting Goods Second Quarter Results Call Scheduled for August 25th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) will announce results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

DICKS_Sporting_Goods.jpg

A conference call to discuss the results will be held that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at DICK'S Sporting Goods' Investor Relations website at investors.DICKS.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register and download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived on the Company's website for approximately twelve months.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of July 31, 2021, the Company operated 731 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
(724) 273-3400 or [email protected]

Media Relations:
(724) 273-5552 or [email protected]

Category: Financial

favicon.png?sn=NE60361&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-second-quarter-results-call-scheduled-for-august-25th-301345381.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE60361&Transmission_Id=202108020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE60361&DateId=20210802
