Trend Micro Demonstrates Threat Expertise at Virtual Black Hat USA 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

World-leading threat and vulnerability intelligence can be experienced at virtual event

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced its participation at virtual Black Hat USA 2021, July 31st - August 5th. Attendees can visit the virtual booth to test their skills in the Exploit Elimination Challenge, as well as see how threat intelligence fuels Trend Micro's platform security and attend sessions with Trend Micro's industry experts.

Trend Micro Research is at the heart of the company's ongoing innovation to anticipate and protect against existing, emerging and future threats. The company's cybersecurity platform delivers visibility and extended detection and response (XDR) using telemetry across endpoints, email, cloud workloads and networks. Built-in threat intelligence informs correlated detections and actionable alerts to ease the workload of security teams.

For more information on Trend Micro's threat-driven enterprise security platform, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/detection-response.html

Here is an overview of where to find Trend Micro during this year's virtual conference.

Briefing Session:

Arsenal Session:

Sponsored Session:

On-demand Virtual Sponsor Briefings

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF60280&sd=2021-08-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trend-micro-demonstrates-threat-expertise-at-virtual-black-hat-usa-2021-301345357.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF60280&Transmission_Id=202108020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF60280&DateId=20210802
