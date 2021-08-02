Trend Micro Demonstrates Threat Expertise at Virtual Black Hat USA 2021

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced its participation at virtual Black Hat USA 2021, July 31st - August 5th. Attendees can visit the virtual booth to test their skills in the Exploit Elimination Challenge, as well as see how threat intelligence fuels Trend Micro's platform security and attend sessions with Trend Micro's industry experts.

Trend Micro Research is at the heart of the company's ongoing innovation to anticipate and protect against existing, emerging and future threats. The company's cybersecurity platform delivers visibility and extended detection and response (XDR) using telemetry across endpoints, email, cloud workloads and networks. Built-in threat intelligence informs correlated detections and actionable alerts to ease the workload of security teams.

For more information on Trend Micro's threat-driven enterprise security platform, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/detection-response.html

Here is an overview of where to find Trend Micro during this year's virtual conference.

Briefing Session:

Small Wonder: Uncovering Planned Obsolescence Practices in Robotics and What This Means for Cybersecurity Federico Maggi , Trend Micro & Víctor Mayoral-Vilches, Alias Robotics Virtual: Thursday, August 5 at 1:30 p.m. PST



Arsenal Session:

Capture the Signal: Running Wireless IoT CTFs, Remotely! Jonathan Andersson , Marco Balduzzi & Federico Maggi Virtual: Wednesday, August 4 at 11 a.m. PST



Sponsored Session:

Attack Driven Development: Leveraging Threat Intelligence to Build Better Products Brian Gorenc Virtual: Wednesday, August 4 at 11:50 a.m. PST



On-demand Virtual Sponsor Briefings

How an XDR Approach Drives Faster Response & Zero Trust Decisions Eric Skinner Virtual: Wednesday, August 4 at 8:00 a.m. PST



About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trend-micro-demonstrates-threat-expertise-at-virtual-black-hat-usa-2021-301345357.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated