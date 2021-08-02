Third Course in Popular Extreme Academy Training Series Teaches Business Skills for Networking Professionals

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced the third course in its Extreme Academy Live IT training program, Advance Your Career, will begin on August 5. The free, four-week course offers an inside perspective on the networking industry usually learned through years on the job. No IT experience is required to enroll.

Instructors will walk participants through the role networking plays in delivering business outcomes using real world examples. Participants will learn to understand and articulate the value organizations gain from modern IT networks. They'll learn to decode networking industry jargon and get tips from experienced professionals on what it takes to have a successful career in IT, including how to "speak business" and the soft skills that can help both aspiring and experienced IT professionals become better, more engaged employees.

Extreme Academy is an academic curriculum designed to educate experienced and aspiring IT professionals on networking, security, and cloud fundamentals, as well as machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI). Participants who complete Extreme Academy Live coursework can earn key accreditations and certifications, including an Extreme Networks Associate-level qualification. Over 11,000 participants are currently enrolled

The past year has forced organizations of all sizes to take a hard look at their IT and networking investments in their pursuit of digital transformation. Functional leaders need an IT partner to drive business outcomes, as well as the requisite knowledge for a productive conversation. Participants in the Advance Your Career course will explore the role networks play in a modern business environment and will leave with a better understanding of IT jargon, networking industry trends, and the reasoning behind IT strategies.

The first two courses in Extreme Academy Live, Introduction to Future Networking and Building Robust and Secure Wireless Networks, are available for free on-demand via Extreme's YouTube channel. Extreme offers free, accessible IT training and certification that is available live and on-demand as part of its efforts to narrow the digital divide and build a stronger IT workforce.

Extreme Academy is also available as an onsite course that can be integrated into existing curriculums or taught alongside current coursework and training at colleges, universities, or businesses. The curriculum consists of flexible lesson plans that can be structured for virtual classrooms or live instruction, enabling each institution to customize Extreme Academy to fit their students' needs. Participating organizations receive teaching resources, state-of-the-art lab equipment, and a diverse training portfolio. To bring Extreme Academy to your organization, contact Extreme Networks via academy.extremenetworks.com.



Satyend Appiah, Participant in Extreme Academy Live: Introduction to Future Networking, United Kingdom

"I started as a service desk analyst four years ago and worked my way up to become an infrastructure engineer. My goal is to one day specialize in networking, and Extreme Academy is helping me achieve that goal. It has been a highly insightful, informative course and I have no doubt this knowledge and content will help me excel in my future career."

Steve Burgess, Participant in Extreme Academy Live: Introduction to Future Networking, United States

"I love working with technology, so wherever I work I have asked to handle the networks. I am currently a systems administrator because I was the only one who volunteered! This class has been wonderful and has helped me refresh my foundational knowledge. I now understand why certain tasks are necessary, not just how to do them."

Chad Kietzman, Participant in Extreme Academy Live: Building Robust and Secure Wireless Networks, United States

"We are using Extreme Academy to build the bench in our technology department. Extreme Academy is giving my team the foundation to understand IT basics and helps me better explain in detail how our network works. We are all gaining knowledge and using it to build a better network and user experience."

Ed Meyercord, President and Chief Executive Officer, Extreme Networks

"In the highly competitive IT industry, having non-technical business knowledge in addition to technical skill is a hugely valuable differentiator. These skills are often learned through experience, but Extreme Academy allows us to give aspiring IT professionals insider knowledge and insights before they have to learn on the job. Extreme is proud to provide an accessible introduction to the technology industry and key skills for an even wider audience as we continue to expand Extreme Academy and inspire the next generation of technology leaders."

