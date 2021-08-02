Sunoco LP to Purchase Refined Product Terminals from NuStar Energy L.P. and Cato, Incorporated

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sunoco LP to Purchase Refined Product Terminals from NuStar Energy L.P. and Cato, Incorporated

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") announced the execution of definitive agreements to acquire eight refined product terminals from NuStar Energy L.P. ("NuStar") and one refined product terminal from Cato, Incorporated ("Cato") for a combined purchase price of $255.5 million.

Sunoco_Logo.jpg

These acquisitions will result in a significant expansion of SUN's midstream business, enhance its platform for fuel distribution expansion and allow SUN to remain within its long-term leverage and coverage target levels. SUN will continue to employ a disciplined approach toward future acquisitions.

NuStar Acquisition
The NuStar acquisition includes seven refined product terminals on the East Coast and one in the Midwest in the following locations: Andrews Air Force Base, MD; Baltimore, MD; Blue Island, IL; Jacksonville, FL; Linden, NJ; Paulsboro, NJ; Piney Point, MD; and Virginia Beach, VA. The terminals have an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 14.8 million barrels, handle primarily refined products and are accessed via pipeline, truck, rail, and marine vessels.

Cato Acquisition
The Cato terminal is a gasoline and distillate terminal located in Salisbury, MD with approximately 140 thousand barrels of storage and is accessed via truck and marine vessels. As part of the transaction, Cato has agreed to a five-year extension of its existing SUN fuel distribution contract.

Both acquisitions are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Partnership expects the acquisitions to be immediately accretive to unitholders.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent decline in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.SunocoLP.com

Contacts
Investors:

Scott Grischow, Vice President – Investor Relations and Treasury
(214) 840-5660, [email protected]

James Heckler, Director – Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
(214) 840-5415, [email protected]

Derek Rabe, CFA, Manager – Investor Relations, Strategy and Growth
(214) 840-5553, [email protected]

Media:
Alexis Daniel, Manager – Communications
(214) 981-0739, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA60797&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunoco-lp-to-purchase-refined-product-terminals-from-nustar-energy-lp-and-cato-incorporated-301345815.html

SOURCE Sunoco LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA60797&Transmission_Id=202108020730PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA60797&DateId=20210802
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment