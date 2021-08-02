Logo
Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Todd R. Patrick to retire; Board of Directors appoints Brian Varnum, Ph.D., current President and Chief Development Officer, as new Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Patrick to remain with Armata

PR Newswire

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata," "us," "our," or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced that its current Chief Executive Officer, Todd R. Patrick, is retiring from day-to-day active management of the Company, effective today. The Company's current President and Chief Development Officer, Brian Varnum, Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Patrick will continue to serve on Armata's Board of Directors and has agreed to act as a special advisor to the Company through at least 2022.

Armata_Logo.jpg

"It has been gratifying to have been a part of the significant progress we have made in recent years, from the successful merger of AmpliPhi Biosciences and C3J Therapeutics through the initiation of our first clinical trial for AP-PA02 in Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections," stated Mr. Patrick. "I am extremely proud of the foundation that we have built, and I am pleased to be able to continue my service on the Board of Directors and help guide the Company toward long-term success. Brian and I are both ready for this transition."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Todd for his leadership during which the Company emerged as a recognized innovator in the development of phage-based therapeutics," stated Jules Haimovitz, Chairman of the Board. "At the same time, we are fortunate to have someone with Brian's extensive drug development experience on the team and I would like to congratulate him on his well-deserved elevation to the Chief Executive Officer role."

"Todd and I have worked together for over ten years and I'm grateful for his support and that he will continue to be actively involved with Armata," stated Dr. Varnum. "I am humbled by the confidence that the Board of Directors has placed in me and will work tirelessly to maintain the momentum that we currently enjoy. I believe phage-based therapeutics have the potential to become the new standard of care for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, and with several promising programs efficiently advancing, I believe we are well positioned to be a leader in the field."

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing its bacteriophage-based technology with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

Media Contacts:

At Armata:
Steve Martin
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
858-800-2492

Armata Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2569

favicon.png?sn=LA56337&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armata-pharmaceuticals-announces-chief-executive-officer-transition-301345048.html

SOURCE Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA56337&Transmission_Id=202108020730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA56337&DateId=20210802
