Lumentum to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 18, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended July 3, 2021, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, before the market opens.

Lumentum will hold its conference call the same day at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the Investors section of the Lumentum website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

To participate via telephone:
US: (844) 802-2439
International: (412) 902-4275
Conference ID: 10158822

The Company recommends participants dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start to minimize potential delays in joining the call.

Lumentum also encourages those who plan to dial into the conference call to use the following link to pre-register: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158822/eb5c2c9bec. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique dial-in number and PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.

Replay of the call:
Dial-In: (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088
Conference ID: 10158822
Start Date: August 18, 2021, 8:30 a.m. PT
End Date: August 25, 2021, 8:59 p.m. PT

The earnings press release will be posted at http://investor.lumentum.com under the "Financial News Releases" section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and earnings release will be posted under the "Events and Presentations" section.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Category: Financial

Contact


Investors:

Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]

Media:

Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA60875&sd=2021-08-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-to-announce-fiscal-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-august-18-2021-301345530.html

SOURCE Lumentum

