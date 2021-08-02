WideOpenWest, Inc. to Participate in the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, announced today that Teresa Elder, WOW!'s CEO and John Rego, WOW!'s CFO will be conducting a Fireside Chat at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on August 10, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized seven times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last three consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

