Sandvine Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract from Large Australian Service Provider

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sandvine Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract from Large Australian Service Provider

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Meeting surging high speed Internet demand for remote work, learning, and digital services

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A large Australian service provider has selected Sandvine's Service Innovation and Intelligence portfolio to optimize its network performance and deliver a high quality of experience (QoE) to communities and businesses across Australia.

Sandvine_Logo.jpg

New Australian customer selects Sandvine's Service Innovation and Intelligence portfolio to meet surging Internet demand

Under the multi-year, multi-million dollar contract, the new service provider customer will be deploying several of Sandvine's unique pre-packaged software modules including: network performance monitoring and analysis, service and subscriber analysis, video and VoIP QoE analysis, and congestion management for consumer and enterprise customers. These use cases will help the service provider accurately measure and understand usage, and improve customer experiences.

Lyn Cantor, CEO, Sandvine said: "Surging Internet traffic from video, entertainment and social networking, and massive shifts in where we work and live is having a major impact on networks globally. This new customers' innovations combined with Sandvine's unique real-time application visibility, contextual insights, and inline actions to optimize services will ensure that users can continue to have a great digital experience."

Sandvine is providing its industry-leading ActiveLogic network intelligence platform. The platform will be handling a capacity of almost 4 Terabits per second. The solution also includes the company's Active Network Intelligence portal to visualize user, application and usage trends, and Maestro Policy Engine to deliver new services.

Resources

Sandvine's 5G Portfolio

Sandvine's ActiveLogic Platform

Mobile Internet Phenomena Report 2021

Five Opportunities for 5G FWA Blog

ABOUT SANDVINE

Sandvine's market-leading, cloudified Service Innovation and Intelligence portfolio helps customers deliver exceptional digital experiences and grow revenues. Our ability to classify over 95% of network traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, location and other parameters creates uniquely rich, real-time network and service data. We then apply machine learning-based contextual insights to improve performance and enhance digital services. For more information, visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

Media Contact:

Jimmy Mathai
Sandvine
+1 214 684 3986
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF60801&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvine-awarded-multi-million-dollar-contract-from-large-australian-service-provider-301345535.html

SOURCE Sandvine

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF60801&Transmission_Id=202108020900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF60801&DateId=20210802
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment