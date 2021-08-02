AES Indiana announces its acquisition of the Petersburg Solar Project adding new technologies and economic benefits to Pike Co.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AES Indiana announces its acquisition of the Petersburg Solar Project adding new technologies and economic benefits to Pike Co.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

The plan includes the acquisition of a 250-megawatt solar + 180-megawatt hour storage facility

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AES Indiana, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), today announced plans to acquire and construct a 250 MW solar + 180MWh energy storage facility in Pike County, Ind., 125 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis. The Petersburg Solar Project is the next step toward AES Indiana's transition to greener and smarter solutions to meet the state's future energy needs.

AES_IndianaLogo_InlineL_RGB__1_Logo.jpg

"The Petersburg Solar Project is a win-win solution that adds new technologies to our generation fleet, while also keeping economic benefits right here in Indiana," said Kristina Lund, AES Indiana President and CEO. "We are excited to evolve our long-time partnership with Pike County, a community that has helped support and power the needs of Indianapolis for 50 years."

Connected to AES Indiana's existing Petersburg Generating Station, the project will power the equivalent of 45,000 homes during peak hours. The project is expected to bring job creation and provide lasting economic benefits to the community.

"Pike County welcomes the new investment of the Petersburg Solar Project and the several benefits of the project including new construction jobs and new tax revenue to the county," said Ashley Willis, Director of Economic Development, Pike County Economic Development Corporation. "Our community embraces new business, industry and job creation. Clean energy is critical infrastructure for the future and Pike County is proud to be a part of the exciting industry sector."

AES Indiana will acquire the project from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. NextEra Energy Resources will develop and construct the project.

"We are pleased to work with AES Indiana on this innovative solar and storage project," said Matt Handel, senior vice president of development for NextEra Energy Resources. "The Petersburg Solar Project will bring economic benefits and clean, homegrown energy to the region for decades to come."

This project requires approval by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC). If approved, the project is expected to be operational no later than May 1, 2024. Last month, AES Indiana received approval from the IURC to acquire the Hardy Hills 195 MW solar project in Clinton County, Ind.

"The Petersburg Solar Project is another step in our strategy to accelerate the future of energy by diversifying our portfolio to include renewables along with conventional fuel sources and to prioritize major investments to modernize our energy grid," said Lund.

Since 2015, AES Indiana has achieved a 67 percent decrease in emissions, including a 33 percent reduction of CO2 emissions rate. In 2019, AES Indiana went through an extensive Integrated Resource Planning process and identified new and diverse generation resources to serve customer needs at the reasonable, least cost for the future. The extensive bid process included an all-source request for proposals.

The Petersburg Solar Project and others like it will provide long-term savings to AES Indiana customers. Learn more about how we are accelerating the future of energy, together at aesindiana.com/hellofuture.

About AES Indiana
AES Indiana, an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 500,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, AES Indiana has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country. For more information about the company, please Connect with AES Indiana on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. For more information about how AES Indiana is accelerating the future of energy, visit aesindiana.com/hellofuture.

favicon.png?sn=PH61498&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aes-indiana-announces-its-acquisition-of-the-petersburg-solar-project-adding-new-technologies-and-economic-benefits-to-pike-co-301346015.html

SOURCE The AES Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH61498&Transmission_Id=202108020832PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH61498&DateId=20210802
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment