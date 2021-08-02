Logo
Green Energy & Precious Metals Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series today announced that the presentations from the July Green Energy & Precious Metals lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/37cWBqt

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Participating Companies:

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Byron King, Editor, "Whiskey & Gunpowder", Agora Financial-St. Paul Research
"The Revenge of High School Chemistry"

Raymond M. McCormick, Managing Director, Energy & Natural Resources, Capstone Partners

"An Investment Banker's Perspective of the Uranium Industry"

Appia Energy Corp.

(OTCQB: APAAF | CSE: API)

Thor Mining PLC

(OTCQB: THORF | ASX: THR | AIM: THR)

Renforth Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)

Ion Energy Ltd.

(OTCQB: IONGF | TSX-V: ION)

Baselode Energy Corp.

(OTCQB: BSENF | TSX-V: FIND)

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

(OTCQB: BKUCF | TSX: BSK)

Energy Fuels Inc.

(NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR)

Euro Manganese Inc.

(OTCQX: EUMNF | TSX-V: EMN)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp

(OTCQX: SILEF | TSX-V: ELEF)

Commerce Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: CMRZF | TSX-V: CCE)

First Cobalt Corp.

(OTCQX: FTSSF | TSX-V: FCC)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

(NYSE: NMG | TSX-V: NOU)

Giga Metals Corp.

(OTCQB: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA)

Nova Royalty Corp.

(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)

Lion One Metals Ltd.

(OTCQX: LOMLF | TSX-V: LIO)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

(OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM)

Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd.

(OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ)

Arizona Metals Corp.

(OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC)

Barksdale Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO)

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

(OTCQX: RDGMF | TSX-V: RDG)

Liberty Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)

Outback Goldfields Corp.

(OTCQB: OZBKF | CSE: OZ)

Karora Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR)

Empress Royalty Corp.

(OTCQB: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

(OTCQB: BHLL | TSX-V: BNKR)

Vior Inc.

(TSX-V: VIO)

Kodiak Copper Corp.

(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK)

Heliostar Metals Ltd.

(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX-V: HSTR)

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

(Pink: HBEIF| TSX-V: TUF)

Tinka Resources Ltd.

(OTCQB: TKRFF | TSX-V: TK)

Salazar Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: SRLZF | TSX-V: SRL)

Stratabound Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: SBMIF | TSX-V: SB)

KORE Mining Ltd.

(OTCQX: KOREF | TSX-V: KORE)

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO)

Element 29 Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: EMTRF| TSX-V: ECU)

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

(OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC)

Aztec Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)

Granite Creek Copper Ltd.

(OTCQB: GCXXF | TSX-V: GCX)

Group Ten Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE)

Metallic Minerals Ltd.

(OTCQB: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG)

Imperial Mining Group Ltd.

(OTCQB: IMPNF | TSX-V: IPG)

Defiance Silver Corp.

(OTCQX: DNCVF | TSX-V: DEF)

Orezone Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE)

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

(OTCQX: SPOFF | TSX-V: SPOT)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

favicon.png?sn=NY61171&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-energy--precious-metals-investor-conference-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301345875.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY61171&Transmission_Id=202108020835PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY61171&DateId=20210802
