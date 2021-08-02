LiveXLive to Exclusively Stream iHeartMedia's 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, Celebrating the Best in Latin Music on October 16, 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content, announced today its continued streaming partnership with iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in America, with the return of the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The annual concert event showcases the ever-growing cultural power of Latin music with an A-list slate of performances from Wisin & Yandel, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, Natti Natasha, Zion & Lennox, Lunay, Mariah Angeliq, and a special performance from J Balvin, with more to be announced. Enrique Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio, will once again host the eighth annual event.

LiveXLive will exclusively stream the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina for fans globally, and iHeartMedia's Spanish Contemporary Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, and Spanish Oldies radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com .

In addition to the performances, legendary artist Luis Fonsi will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community. A five-time Grammy nominee and five-time Latin Grammy winner, Fonsi broke seven Guinness World Records with his wildly popular song "Despacito," which topped the charts in 47 countries and later continued to dominate the #1 spot with multiple hits, including "Échame La Culpa," "Calypso," "Imposible," and "Date La Vuelta," among others. Fonsi has been supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for nearly 16 years and was heavily involved in recovery efforts after Hurricanes Irma and Maria impacted much of Puerto Rico and Mexico, which inspired him to create his 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, the Luis Fonsi Foundation.

"LiveXLive is thrilled with our ongoing partnership with iHeartMedia," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive. "This year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will be an unforgettable festival showcasing the best of today's Latin performers. We are excited to bring this incredibly energized and culturally significant experience for fans worldwide."

"Nothing matches the energy of live Latin music," said Santos. "After a wonderful virtual event in 2020, we are excited to be back in person at the Amway Center with a truly impressive lineup. We are especially excited to present Luis Fonsi with the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, for his dedication to uplifting the Latin community and sharing Latin culture around the world."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 5th at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com .

Every year since 2014, iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina has brought together the biggest names in Latin Music to perform live on one stage on one night. The inaugural event included performances from Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Roberto Tapia, Alejandra Guzmán, La Original Banda el Limón feat. Voz a Voz, Jesse & Joy, J Balvin and Becky G. Over the last several years, the event has featured all-star performances from Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Gente De Zona, Ozuna and more.

Proud partners of the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina include Ally, Corona, Goya Foods and Pepsi Stronger Together, with more to be announced.

For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/fiesta.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

