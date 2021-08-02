Pure Storage to Host Hybrid 2021 Financial Analyst Day in New York

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced today it will host its next Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, beginning at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET.

The hybrid Financial Analyst Day will be held in-person at the New York Stock Exchange and over live webcast. The event will feature presentations by the Pure leadership team on the company's vision, strategy, and financial outlook, followed by a Q&A session.

Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Start Time: 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET

/ Location: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at 18 Broad Street, New York, NY 10005

10005 To register, please visit: https://purestorage.com/company/events/financial-analyst-day-2021.html

The replay of the event and associated presentation materials will also be available at investor.purestorage.com for at least 90 days following the completion of the event.

