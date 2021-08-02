Founders Financial Alliance, LLC Buys GLOBAL X FDS, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: SRET, SLYV, VIOV, LQDH, LDUR, XMVM, MRNA, STOR, CRM, OXY, FBHS, AMAT, AWK, DMB, EPD, FTC, TNA, FNY, FYC, FNK, FYT, FTXR, PDP, EBIZ, GNOM, SDEM, IYLD, XYLD, MIDU, BUG, VTWO, PSCF, HYHG, PSCC, HYGH, NUSI, ISTB, USFR, PAVE, EUSC, COMT, MLPA, SPFF, EMLC, IBMK, KBWD, POTX, PFFD, SMMV, SCHG, BOND, SCHV, SPIB, SPSB, SPIP, FXU, PGHY, KBWY, RFG, HYS, IBMJ, ILTB, REET, CXSE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GLOBAL X FDS, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Financial Alliance, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Founders Financial Alliance, LLC owns 477 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,651 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,390 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% First Bancorp (FBNC) - 164,777 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,504 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,567 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $174.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 260.51%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 63.74%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $637.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 596.33%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.07%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 4,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.03%. The sale prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 1,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.03%. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 3,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.25%. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 2,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.78%. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 1,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 73.43%. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 233 shares as of 2021-06-30.