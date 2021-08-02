Logo
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC Buys GLOBAL X FDS, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Founders Financial Alliance, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GLOBAL X FDS, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Financial Alliance, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Founders Financial Alliance, LLC owns 477 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Founders Financial Alliance, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+financial+alliance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Founders Financial Alliance, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,651 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,390 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
  3. First Bancorp (FBNC) - 164,777 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,504 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,567 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SRET)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $174.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 260.51%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 63.74%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $637.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 596.33%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.07%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 4,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.03%. The sale prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 1,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.03%. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 3,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.25%. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 2,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.78%. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 1,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 73.43%. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 233 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Founders Financial Alliance, LLC. Also check out:

1. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Founders Financial Alliance, LLC keeps buying
