Founders Financial Alliance, LLC Buys GLOBAL X FDS, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: SRET, SLYV, VIOV, LQDH, LDUR, XMVM, MRNA, STOR, CRM, OXY, FBHS, AMAT, AWK, DMB, EPD, FTC, TNA, FNY, FYC, FNK, FYT, FTXR, PDP, EBIZ, GNOM, SDEM, IYLD, XYLD, MIDU, BUG, VTWO, PSCF, HYHG, PSCC, HYGH, NUSI, ISTB, USFR, PAVE, EUSC, COMT, MLPA, SPFF, EMLC, IBMK, KBWD, POTX, PFFD, SMMV, SCHG, BOND, SCHV, SPIB, SPSB, SPIP, FXU, PGHY, KBWY, RFG, HYS, IBMJ, ILTB, REET, CXSE,
- Added Positions: DON, NVDA, XOM, MSFT, AAPL, VTV, LRCX, VUG, RSP, NVG, SPY, FB, MO, CSCO, BRK.B, ADBE, AMZN, IEFA, WPC, GOF, EVT, JNJ, TGT, PYPL, GOOGL, VOO, CVX, O, VZ, XLE, KO, MUB, HYD, VEA, V, VIG, AGG, C, GE, GM, BP, INTC, XLF, XLK, PG, ABT, VBK, VBR, WM, DIA, ETN, QQQ, XLV, DIS, IWM, GOVT, XHB, ITB, IRM, ABBV, AVGO, BSV, EMR, FVD, IGIB, EMB, BLK, MDT, RTX, TFC, COST, CSX, IEMG, MRK, PEP, WMT, SDY, IBM, AOM, XLI, BMY, CCI, LLY, FITB, KMI, UPS, XLY, XLC, VGT, VWO, AMT, ANTM, COF, TMO, BAC, PODD, IGSB, MDLZ, ALTY, ITOT, EFV, NEWT, UNH, QYLD, IXG, OIH, VMBS, ZTS, BIV, BLV, GH, VRTX, AGZ, VGSH, IYE, VIGI, VTI, IJS, AMGN, WBA, NLY, ADSK, QCOM, TSLA, WFC, COP, MTUM, UNP, KMB, DIV, APD, PGX, VCIT, SYY, TSM, FTCS, VNQ, MMM, PINS, MA, DLN, HTGC, SCHA, RDVY, VYM, JCI, FXO, IDV, STX, MXI, CREE, BIIB, LHX, TEL, TWTR, WDC, IDU, IUSB, FALN, DWAS, ARKK, DFE, IYG, AIG, EWU, ATRS,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IVE, IVW, IJR, LQD, IJH, USMV, IEF, NEAR, TLT, CAT, USIG, EEM, MCD, IWV, IXN, EFG, SOXX, IHI, ESGU, FV, ROL, XLU, SCHM, QCLN, FXD, FXR, FXL, TXN, MBB, CMCSA, TIP, BXMX, IWS, GOOG, PCY, VGIT, AOA, XAR, VLUE, IXUS, HEZU, EWJ, IJK, IWY, IAGG, PBW, MDIV, EFAV, CARR, LIN, IWN, DGRO, DGRW, PFF, BND, HBAN, XLP, NKE, TJX, IFV, RPG, VNQI, DLS, DIM, DOL, HEDJ, IWB, SCHP, GIS,
- Sold Out: F, SCHX, SCHW, FDX, MET, LH, VRSN, ITE, MUFG, L, EES, SPTL,
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC's stock buys and sells
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,651 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,390 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- First Bancorp (FBNC) - 164,777 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,504 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,567 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $174.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 260.51%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 63.74%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $637.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 596.33%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.07%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 4,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.03%. The sale prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 1,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.03%. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 3,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.25%. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 2,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.78%. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 1,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Founders Financial Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 73.43%. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Founders Financial Alliance, LLC still held 233 shares as of 2021-06-30.
