Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys AECOM, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Sells Fox Corp, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

- New Purchases: ACM, VSGX,
- Added Positions: SPGI, BRK.B, MCO, AXP, MA, CABO, CMCSA, WFC, BKNG, RYAAY, MIDD, IVV, QQEW, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: FOXA, AAXJ, EWU, EEM, EZU, VGK, ESGE,
For the details of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+%26+co+wealth+management+uk+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd
- American Express Co (AXP) - 4,902,510 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,370,436 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 1,805,803 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 1,482,946 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 1,624,814 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.
