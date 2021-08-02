Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys AECOM, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Sells Fox Corp, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

New Purchases: ACM, VSGX,

ACM, VSGX, Added Positions: SPGI, BRK.B, MCO, AXP, MA, CABO, CMCSA, WFC, BKNG, RYAAY, MIDD, IVV, QQEW, VOO,

SPGI, BRK.B, MCO, AXP, MA, CABO, CMCSA, WFC, BKNG, RYAAY, MIDD, IVV, QQEW, VOO, Reduced Positions: FOXA, AAXJ, EWU, EEM, EZU, VGK, ESGE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AECOM, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, sells Fox Corp, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owns 43 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Express Co (AXP) - 4,902,510 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,370,436 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 1,805,803 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 1,482,946 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Deere & Co (DE) - 1,624,814 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.