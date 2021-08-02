Logo
Aware to Highlight AwareABIS and AFIX Tracker at 2021 IAI Annual Educational Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

AwareABIS family of products a strong match for IAI’s law enforcement and forensic examination focus

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., ( AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, is showcasing its AwareABIS and AFIX Tracker offerings during this year’s International Association for Identification (IAI) Educational Conference, taking place from August 2-4 in Nashville, TN. With a focus on forensic evidence examination and crime scene processing, IAI is an ideal event for Aware to spotlight its strong biometric expertise and solutions for law enforcement communities of any size.

Designed for large-scale biometric identification and able to serve up to 30 million identities or more, AwareABIS is a scalable, fast and accurate solution designed to meet the needs of law enforcement. Supporting fingerprint, face and iris modalities, and featuring a modular architecture that helps security teams configure and optimize the system, AwareABIS empowers agencies to take control of the system and its data.

Part of the AwareABIS family, AFIX Tracker is an ideal alternative for agencies interested in small-scale biometric identification and latent print analysis. Designed to serve between 15,000 and 1 million identities, and supporting fingerprint, face, and latent print identification, AFIX Tracker is a good fit for agencies seeking efficient, low cost, and accurate forensic fingerprint and facial analysis for low to moderate sized community populations.

“We are excited to share our complete family of ABIS products with the law enforcement community at this year’s IAI Educational Conference,” said chief commercial officer, Rob Mungovan. “From large-scale implementations to smaller, configured, and easy to install solutions, we are proud to offer ABIS products that are aligned to virtually any customer need. IAI will provide us with a perfect opportunity to demonstrate just how much we’ve designed our products for today’s law enforcement requirements, and we can’t wait to get started.”

IAI attendees interested in AwareABIS and AFIX Tracker will be able to take advantage of live demonstrations of both products during the event and learn more from Aware staff.

About the IAI Annual Educational Conference and How to Connect with Aware

Dedicated to high-quality, cutting-edge education and hands-on training in forensic physical evidence examination and crime scene processing, the IAI Annual Educational Conference is considered the largest organized event in the world of its type. As law enforcement communities continue to adopt biometrics for identification and identity management, Aware ensures that its products and technology continue to adapt to their needs.

IAI attendees can learn more about Aware by visiting Booth 415 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

To learn more, check out the full IAI agenda here.

If you are unable to attend IAI 2021, learn more on Aware’s website here.

About Aware
Aware, a global leader in productized biometrics software products, solutions and services, provides critical biometric functionality to collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication. With their decades-long experience, Aware leads the market in liveness detection and multi-modal fusion to protect client and business processes through fingerprint, face, iris, and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, a biometric workflow and middleware platform, and a fully-scalable ABIS. Their device-agnostic, integration-ready, and customer-managed products enable ease-of-use for enterprises to empower individuals to own their identities. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence. Aware is a publicly held company ( AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.

CONTACT
Company Contact
Gina Rodrigues
Aware, Inc.
781-276-4000
[email protected]

