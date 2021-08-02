Entravision Announces Launch of Real Country Format in Sacramento Market

Entravision+Communications+Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced a format change to its radio station in Sacramento, California. Effective today, Entravision will launch 103.5 FM Real Country featuring 80’s, 90’s and today’s top Country music.

Real Country 103.5 FM primarily targets individuals aged 25-54 based in the greater Sacramento-Roseville area and features top iconic country artists ranging from Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks to music legends like Alabama, Reba McEntire and George Strait. The new format offers a 24-hour talent-filled lineup, beginning with Cactus Dave every morning from 5AM-9AM PT, followed by Shotgun Taylor from 9AM-3PM PT. The afternoon and evening drive will be led by Al Farb from 3PM-9PM PT, followed by Matt Hubbell hosting the overnight listeners from 9PM-5AM PT.

Over the coming months, Real Country 103.5 FM will host a number of specials including: Double Play Weekend airing August 13th to 15th, with double plays of listeners’ favorite artists from the last 50 years; Salute to the Country Music Hall of Fame from September 10th to 12th, celebrating the Country Music Hall of Fame 2020 inductees; Country Music Month all October long with a daily tribute to a legendary artist; and Christmas Programming beginning November 25th through Christmas Day.

"We are very excited to introduce Real Country 103.5 FM to Sacramento, a market that has always had a strong appetite for country music," said Nestor Rocha, Entravision’s Vice President of Audio Programming. “It is always our goal to respond to a market’s music preferences by offering formats that have the highest appeal, and we believe Real Country 103.5 FM should ideally meet listener demands.”

“Real Country 103.5 is a classic country format that will provide our advertisers with new opportunities to market to radio listeners,” said Angelica Balderas, SVP of Integrated Marketing Solutions for Entravision Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto, California. “We believe Real Country 103.5 FM will make a strong connection to Sacramento’s country music lovers, an audience which is digitally inclined and has strong purchasing power.”

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in 32 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms, and MediaDonuts, a leader in programmatic digital solutions in Southeast Asia. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

