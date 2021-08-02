Wesana Health Announces Listing on OTCQB® Venture Market

Trading to begin August 2nd, 2021 under the symbol “WSNAF”

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, is please to announce that the company has received approval from the OTC Markets to begin trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”) as of August 2nd, 2021 under the ticker symbol “WSNAF”. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker “WESA”.

The OTCQB is a US based active trading platform recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market. The OTCQB enables entrepreneurial and growth stage companies to build shareholder value and trading liquidity by providing better access to US investors.

“Given the amount of US investor interest we have received in our business, we see this OTCQB listing as an important milestone in our development as a public company,” commented Daniel Carcillo, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wesana Health. “The OTCQB listing will increase the visibility of Wesana to US investors by allowing them to trade in US dollars through their existing brokerages in addition to improving overall liquidity as we look to grow our global shareholder base.”

The Company has also received eligibility from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) for electronic clearing and settlement, streamlining the process of trading the Company’s shares in US markets.

About Wesana

Wesana is an emerging life sciences company championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally-sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com

