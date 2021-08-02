Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Contract Valued up to $48.5 Million for Statewide Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services

August 2, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it was awarded a statewide contract to provide Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) services for the State of Iowa. This multi-year contract includes contract extension options and is valued up to $48.5 million. Initial funding for the contract is $23.0 million.

The award is for continued operation of Comtech’s NG911 services that provide Iowa’s citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services, including police, fire and emergency medical services. Through use of Comtech’s Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”), the State of Iowa offers a seamless, coordinated and efficient NG911 system to all of Iowa’s local 911 centers.

“We are honored in this vote of confidence in Comtech. With this award, Iowa has recognized not only our market-leading solutions, but the high performance and reliability standards we bring to support Iowans with mission-critical emergency services,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech’s highly reliable technologies enable the successful handling of over five million 911 calls and texts each month. For more information about Comtech’s 911 products and services, visit www.comtech911.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

