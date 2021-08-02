Game Your Way With Lunchables This Back-to-School Season

To bring more fun to lunchtime this upcoming school year, Lunchables and Nintendo are teaming up (again!) to not only let kids and adults alike lunch their own way, but also to game their own way.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005265/en/

Build, stack and play exclusive Lunchables challenges for a chance to win a Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack. (Photo: Business Wire)

From Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, Lunchables lovers have the chance to game their own way with exclusive Lunchables challenges that encourage them to build, stack and play for the chance to win fun prizes, including the ultimate prize of a Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack. The challenges include a catch challenge, racing challenge and pack-your-own-lunch challenge.

“Powering kids’ creativity and helping them express their individuality is at the heart of everything Lunchables does,” said Katie Hunstad, associate director of marketing at Kraft Heinz. “Through our partnership with Nintendo, the Game Your Way program continues to fuel kids’ imaginations by encouraging them to build, stack and play, not only with their favorite Lunchables, but with these exciting challenges as well.”

Fans will have a chance to win prizes such as Nintendo Switch carrying cases, digital game codes and a pair of Joy-Con controllers. Only one lucky fan will unlock the ultimate Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack worth $1,000.

“With school back in session soon, Nintendo is partnering with Lunchables to bring smiles to families across the country,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Nintendo is cheering kids on at lunchtime and when they're playing Nintendo Switch at home."

Nintendo Switch is a gaming system fans can play together with friends and family anytime, anywhere. It has a vast library of games that many know and love, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Golf: Super Rush, New Pokémon Snap, Miitopia, and Splatoon 2.

To participate in the Game Your Way challenges, scan the QR code found on specially marked Lunchables or visit LunchablesGameYourWay.com and select an exclusive challenge to put your skills to the test for the chance to win a Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack. Fans also have a chance to win 1 of 750 Nintendo Switch Prize Packs by finding codes inside specially marked Lunchables and seeing if they’re a winner on LunchablesGameYourWay.com, or checking out the Official+Rules to learn how to enter for free*. Each prize pack includes a Nintendo Switch system, two digital game codes of choice, and 5,000 My Nintendo Gold Points**.

To learn more about Lunchables and Nintendo Game Your Way, visit LunchablesGameYourWay.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Happy building, stacking and gaming!

* Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor, or administrator of this sweepstakes.

**My Nintendo Gold Points can be redeemed at www.mynintendo.com. A free Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo Gold Points. By creating a Nintendo Account, user will be automatically enrolled in the My Nintendo Rewards Program. My Nintendo Rewards Program Terms of Service apply https%3A%2F%2Faccounts.nintendo.com%2Fterm_point. Points must be redeemed no later than March 31, 2022. Once added to user’s Nintendo Account, My Nintendo Gold Points expire within six (6) months.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT NINTENDO

Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and over 790 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nintendo.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005265/en/