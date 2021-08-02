Wish Continues to Bolster Senior Leadership Team With Appointment of Chief Product Officer

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced the appointment of Tarun Jain, former product leader from Google, to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer. Mr. Jain will report directly to Wish Founder and CEO, Piotr Szulczewski, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005416/en/

Wish Appoints Tarun Jain as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Jain will lead Wish’s product organization and build out a product strategy and roadmap that applies creativity, utilizes advanced technologies and aligns with the Company’s strategic goals.

“Tarun is a talented product manager with a wealth of industry experience across the ecommerce, payments, ads and user growth space, as well as data and analytics,” said Wish Founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski. “He will play a vital role in the evolution of our existing products, while also driving the development of innovative new products and revenue streams to fuel further growth.”

Most recently, Mr. Jain was Director of Product Management at Google since 2017 where he incubated and led the development of Discovery Ads, bringing inspirational and engaging commercial ad experiences to YouTube, Gmail and Discover. Before joining Google, Mr. Jain served as Senior Director of Product Management and Head of Product (Ads) at Flipkart where he played a key role driving customer growth through a series of personalization and merchandising solutions. He also led the development of several innovative payment solutions, further enhancing business performance.

Mr. Jain also previously served as Group Product Manager for Commerce, Media and Ads at Twitter and Senior Product Manager Lead for the Bing search engine. He holds an M.B.A. from the Indian School of Business and a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology.

“Wish has redefined the mobile shopping experience by building a product that is fun, entertaining and accessible to everyone,” said Mr. Jain. “I’m excited to be joining at this moment in Wish’s journey and look forward to working with the team to further develop products that are customer centric, rooted in innovation and drivers of future growth for the business.”

Mr. Jain’s appointment follows the recent announcement in July which announced the appointment of Farhang Kassaei, formerly a Senior Director at Google, to the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer, as Wish continues to strengthen its senior leadership team.

About Wish:

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 100 countries to over half a million merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish+mobile+app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish's outlook, priorities, vision, product strategy and roadmap, expectations regarding partnerships, hiring, and growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report for 2020 on Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2021 and its Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021 filed on May 12, 2021, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005416/en/