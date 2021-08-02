VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET

The event will be broadcast from LOFT100 Studios where the national television and radio program, “The Big Biz Show” is produced and will be recorded for replay on national TV and radio stations and on VERB’s YouTube and social media channels

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the SaaS leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will hold a fireside chat for investors on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be a featured presentation of Bob “Sully” Sullivan’s Big Biz Show, and will be hosted by Trish Hunt, acclaimed keynote speaker, corporate strategist, career coach, and host of the upcoming national television program “The Hunt.” It will be broadcast from LOFT100 Studios and recorded for replay on national TV and radio stations, including 100 million homes on BizTelevision Network via Time Warner Cable, ATT U-Verse and Cox Communications, YouTOO America Television Network, and iHeart Radio, among others, as well as on VERB’s YouTube and other social media channels beginning on Friday, August 6, 2021.

This is a first-of-its-kind event demonstrating an expanded use of VERB’s livestream ecommerce platform verbLIVE which is ushering in the new era of clickable livestream video shopping. During Ms. Hunt’s interview of VERB’s CEO, she will select questions posted by investors using the live chat feature of verbLIVE. Participation in the live chat through verbLIVE will be limited to the first 250 registered attendees who log-in to the event.

VERB CEO Fireside Chat on Big Biz Show and verbLIVE Hosted by Trish Hunt

Event Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Event Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

Livestream Registration: Link

“I am truly excited to showcase this new application of verbLIVE for this livestreamed shareholder event,” said Mr. Cutaia. “This demonstrates the virtually unlimited potential and addressable market implications of our new livestreaming platform, even beyond the enormous global ecommerce market opportunity. verbLIVE gives anyone the ability to broadcast a fun, social, entertaining interactive experience for viewers, all of whom can click on-screen icons created by the host right in the livestream video, to instantly purchase products and services, download brochures or product information, and even open product videos, among many other easily customizable interactive features. I am looking forward to engaging with Trish Hunt and our greatly expanded community of shareholders.”

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL, (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

