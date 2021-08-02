REVOLVE to Present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV),the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the virtual presentation will be available within the “Events and Presentations” section of REVOLVE’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.revolve.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx. The webcast will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer a highly-curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

