Box Pure Air Launches Tech Enabled HEPA Air Purification Solution to Lead the Way in Providing Clean Air for Schools, Offices and Home

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Box Pure Air Launches Tech Enabled HEPA Air Purification Solution to Lead the Way in Providing Clean Air for Schools, Offices and Home

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 2, 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOX Pure Air, the trusted distributor of industry-leading air purification solutions, has introduced a new way to manage and maintain quality air in schools.

BOX_Pure_Air_Logo.jpg

Fleet Management when connected to BOX Pure Air units enables facility management control and insights from every part of their building. Receive notifications when filters need to be changed, schedule units to work harder after school hours and receive real-time feedback on air quality.

Indoor air quality is important as we spend the majority of our time (90%) indoors. Indoor air can be 2-5 times more polluted than outdoor air. Research shows that poor indoor air quality can be linked to difficulty concentrating and poor performance amongst students.

"Many schools have the added issues of age which has made air quality a difficult task to tackle.," says BOX Pure Air CEO Ryan Cowell. "COVID and schools taking extra precautions have brought added attention to the issue, and the government is providing funding to help drive IAQ improvement in schools. Fleet Management is so important because it allows schools to regularly check air quality and fix little problems before they become big problems. Studies show that using Portable HEPA air cleaners can reduce risk of exposure by more than half."

Parents are concerned as well; a study conducted by RAND, Inc. this past spring had parents rank items that would make them feel better about returning to in-person classes. The number one item? Ventilation. "I have kids in grade school and their school making a financial commitment to improving the air quality, especially nowadays, goes a long way. But them being able to show parents live updates on the environment our kids are learning in, just gives us peace of mind at the end of the day," says Cowell.

Schools accommodate up to 4x more occupants than a regular office building with the same floor space. Additional factors such as outdated furniture containing toxic chemicals and a concentration of diesel exhaust from school buses equals schools being labeled a point of concern by the EPA.

"Healthy environments for our kids and students to be able to receive the education they deserve, in an environment catered to their best interests is imperative," says Cowell. "We will work with schools to meet and exceed good indoor air quality and make a commitment to fixing it."

Talk to one of our Air Quality Professionals today and learn how you can utilize American Rescue Plan Funding to implement your Safe Air Zone plan.

About Box Pure Air
BOX Pure Air strives to help businesses and consumers create a safe and healthy clean air environment that is free of airborne pathogens. We exceed national standards of indoor air quality by following CDC requirements for air ventilation utilizing HEPA certified filters and incorporating proven antimicrobial technologies. Box Pure Air is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING)

Contact

[email protected]

www.boxpureair.com

favicon.png?sn=CL61526&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/box-pure-air-launches-tech-enabled-hepa-air-purification-solution-to-lead-the-way-in-providing-clean-air-for-schools-offices-and-home-301346050.html

SOURCE BOX Pure Air, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL61526&Transmission_Id=202108020930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL61526&DateId=20210802
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment