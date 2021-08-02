Outreach Strengthens Leadership Team, Welcomes Melton Littlepage as New Chief Marketing Officer

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the fastest-growing sales intelligence and engagement platform provider, today announced Melton Littlepage has joined as chief marketing officer. Littlepage now leads the global team responsible for marketing strategy, including product, brand, demand generation, communications, and technology alliances, to drive growth and extend Outreach's category leadership.

Littlepage is a seasoned software marketing leader with a strong track record of innovation, creativity, and growth acceleration in enterprise SaaS leaders. He joins Outreach from Tenable, where he led marketing for one of the most respected and innovative brands in cybersecurity. Littlepage also served as senior vice president of marketing at New Relic and as CMO at Schoology, the edtech leader acquired by PowerSchool. Prior to that, he held a succession of marketing leadership roles for more than 10 years at Concur, a multi-billion dollar B2B SaaS company.

"Outreach is becoming the indispensable platform that increases efficiency, predictability, and growth for revenue innovators," said Manny Medina, founder and CEO of Outreach. "Melton is the creative strategist that Outreach has been looking for as we continue down our path of digital transformation, growth, and dominance in the sales engagement and intelligence category. He has already hit the ground running fast and we are glad to have him on board."

"Outreach brings real-time intelligence and automation to sales workflows and guides teams how to act in the moment to improve performance," said Littlepage. "From a marketer's perspective, there is no deeper satisfaction than helping sales teams to discover what is actually working to drive their growth and stop wasting time on opportunities that will never close."

Outreach also added Stefan Schulz, an experienced finance executive with a proven track record of leading public software companies, to its Board of Directors. In addition, Schulz will serve as the chairman of the Audit Committee.

"Stefan is a strategic addition to our board," said Medina. "His long career leading successful public software companies and his expertise in how they plan, operate, and execute will be invaluable as Outreach moves into our next phase of growth."

Schulz has more than 30 years of experience as a finance executive. He is currently CFO and EVP of PROS Holdings (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Previously, Schulz was CFO of two other public enterprise software companies: Digital River, a global provider of commerce-as-a-service solutions, and Lawson Software, a global enterprise resource planning software company. Prior to Lawson Software, Schulz worked at BMC Software during a period of high growth and at the public accounting firm of Arthur Andersen. Schulz has a bachelor of business administration in Accounting from Lamar University.

"In the past year alone, Outreach has grown at a remarkable rate because it provides solutions with measurable, tangible value and prioritizes its customers," said Schulz. "True enterprise-grade software has the exceptional ability to compound success across large, highly distributed teams, and that's exactly what Outreach does. I am excited to join the board at Outreach, and I look forward to working with the company to further scale the business globally."

