Baillie Gifford & Co Buys The Trade Desk Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Baillie Gifford & Co (Current Portfolio) buys The Trade Desk Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Snowflake Inc, Oatly Group AB, sells Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford & Co. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford & Co owns 470 stocks with a total value of $205.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Baillie Gifford 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 15,848,146 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  2. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 45,883,213 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
  3. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 21,188,849 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,514,202 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.7%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,751,564 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
New Purchase: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,521,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,832,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 141,301,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,734,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,649,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zymergen Inc (ZY)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,821,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,534,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 260.35%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $180.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,030,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 181.23%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $264.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,988,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $36.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,842,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,256,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Carvana Co by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $336.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,806,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.

Sold Out: Yext Inc (YEXT)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Yext Inc. The sale prices were between $12.18 and $15.14, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.

Sold Out: Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $12.65.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.92%. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2699.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%.

Baillie Gifford & Co still held 682,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.93%. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $385.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%.

Baillie Gifford & Co still held 4,253,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 43.55%. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%.

Baillie Gifford & Co still held 3,939,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 62.15%. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2684.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%.

Baillie Gifford & Co still held 60,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Waters Corp (WAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in Waters Corp by 28.88%. The sale prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63. The stock is now traded at around $386.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%.

Baillie Gifford & Co still held 69,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Baillie Gifford & Co reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 27.93%. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%.

Baillie Gifford & Co still held 95,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford. Also check out:

1. Baillie Gifford's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford keeps buying
