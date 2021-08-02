Skyworks Solutions Is Still an Attractive Bet

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ( SWKS, Financial) is an American semiconductor company that is focused on manufacturing analog semiconductors for the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearables markets.

The company announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter on July 29, beating both revenue and earnings estimates. Skyworks reported earnings per share of $2.15 against the $2.14 per share expected by analysts. The company also announced a 12% increase in the quarterly dividend to 56 cents per share, highlighting its commitment toward long-term shareholders. However, Skyworks stock dropped 6% following the release of quarterly earnings, which I think presents a good opportunity for investors.

Third-quarter earnings recap

The company reported revenue of $1.11 billion, up 51% year-over-year, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of 5G technology. The mobile segment was the major contributor to revenue, growing 52% in comparison to the fiscal third quarter of 2020. The net income came in at $359 million and cash flow from operations reached a record high of $273 million in the quarter. The company also paid $83 million in dividends in the quarter.

Skyworks’s robust growth is supported by the increasing demand for 5G smartphones. Grand View Research predicts the 5G services market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 46.2% from 2021 to 2028, presenting chip companies with a good opportunity to grow.

Exhibit 1: US 5G services market size by business vertical (2020 to 2028)

Source: Grand View Research

Commenting on the impact of 5G technology on the company’s profitability, CEO Liam Griffin said:

“Looking ahead, we expect continued momentum as we execute on strong design wins with our mobile and broad market customers, levered by the performance gains of 5G. We are seeing a tipping point with 5G acting as the catalyst transforming entire industries from telemedicine and autonomous driving to factory automation and intelligent energy management. By increasing efficiency, these 5G-enabled applications are also lowering carbon footprints and driving renewable energy. Skyworks is at the center of this unique technological shift and its reliance on wireless connectivity, with innovative solutions developed over 20 years and across multiple technology transitions. The combination of our innovative solutions, broad customer reach, and unrivaled manufacturing scale drove another quarter of strong design win execution.”

In the fast-growing 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) market, the company is powering new devices by leading tech companies. Apple, Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) is one of the major customers of Skyworks, and the company has partnered with several high-profile smartphone manufacturers, including Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial)(GOOGL), Vivo and Xiaomi ( HKSE:01810, Financial). These partnerships are likely to help Skyworks report strong revenue growth in the next couple of years as consumer demand for 5G-enabled devices is continuing to increase at a stellar pace.

The company also delivered Wi-Fi front-end modules to Facebook, Inc. ( FB, Financial) for their next-generation Portal devices during the quarter and partnered with Linksys on the company's newest Wi-Fi 6E mesh network system. In addition, Skyworks secured business opportunities to deliver Wi-Fi platforms to Altice ( ATUS, Financial), Charter Communications Inc. ( CHTR, Financial) and Aruba Networks (FRA:AN6). Skyworks delivered cognitive audio platforms to Samsung Electronics ( SSNLF, Financial) and Vizio ( VZIO, Financial) for their home theatre systems, as well as connected home and security solutions to Honeywell International ( HON, Financial).

For European and Asian OEMs in wireless infrastructure, the company continues to leverage its small cell and advanced MIMO experience portfolio. The company also completed the acquisition of the infrastructure and automotive business of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. ( SLAB, Financial) in a transaction valued at $2.75 billion to diversify into the fast-growing automotive sector. Commenting on this acquisition, Griffin said:

“On behalf of the entire Skyworks organization, I want to welcome the Infrastructure & Automotive team. In addition to a strong legacy of innovation and execution, the I&A business brings a highly diversified customer base that will enable our continued expansion into strategic end markets. Together, we will accelerate profitable growth in key industry segments, including electric and hybrid vehicles, industrial and motor control, power supply, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical data communications, and data center.”

Commenting on the outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter, chief financial officer Kris Sennesael said:

“Based on continued robust demand for connectivity solutions in mobile and broad markets, and the inclusion of a partial quarter of revenue from the recently completed acquisition, we expect continued growth into the September quarter.”

Skyworks Solutions has secured business from many billion-dollar companies, and these partnerships were instrumental to the company’s success in the most recent quarter. The massive technology transformation happening today paints a very promising picture for the future of Skyworks as a result of these strategic partnerships.

The outlook is promising

Skyworks stands to benefit from the rollout of 5G technology because of its leading market position in the semiconductor industry, especially for the designing of chips for mobile devices. The mobile phone end-market accounts for more than half of the company's revenue, and the strong demand expected for 5G-enabled smartphones will aid revenue growth in the future.

The company can be expected to benefit from strong demand for solutions for next-generation Multiple-Input Multiple-Output base stations and small cell installations as well, and Skyworks is well-positioned to cater to the expected increase in demand for these complex chip solutions. With its robust balance sheet and recent acquisitions, I think the company has what it takes to become one of the most important players in the growth of data-oriented concepts.

Exhibit 2: A snapshot of the market opportunity available for Skyworks

Source: Investor presentation

The company has a strong liquidity position with very low long-term debt, and this balance sheet strength will help the company secure growth opportunities by executing value-accretive deals to acquire smaller yet profitable business units or companies to complement its existing businesses.

Skyworks Solutions is in a great position to take advantage of the massive 5G opportunity, and its improving portfolio of memory solutions is on track to deliver long-term shareholder value. The recent pullback in the stock price offers growth investors a good opportunity to invest in Skyworks at a discounted price.