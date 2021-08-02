Logo
Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Sells Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Optimum Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, sells Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Yum Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimum Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Optimum Investment Advisors owns 914 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optimum+investment+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 183,322 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.7%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,581 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,164 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.93%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 14,816 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.58%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 15,926 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.6%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.726500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $113.6, with an estimated average price of $102.63. The stock is now traded at around $99.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $99.1 and $100.48, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.231700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc by 132.21%. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.73 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 53,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 443.75%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $556.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 231.76%. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $181.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4.

Sold Out: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Sold Out: Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $78.16, with an estimated average price of $67.82.

Sold Out: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The sale prices were between $7.16 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.37.

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34%. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $618.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 9,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3329.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 1,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.57%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 13,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.35%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 23,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $132.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 16,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $491.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 5,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS. Also check out:

1. OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS keeps buying
