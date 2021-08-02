Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Sells Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: BSCN, BSCO, CNRG, CPZ, DLY, FIBR, IFRA, ALTL, HAIL, ICHR, BRMK, NTSX, PJUN, DIOD, INMD, FGNA, ROKT, XSVM, PTY, LL, THCX, VMI, CHWY, COIN, BSCP, ELD, FISR, FITE, FNCL, GNMA, PEJ, RFG, UJUN, ALB, RIOT, ATRC, EOG, EVC, NUS, PLUG, SEE, WSM, TX, FMO, GRBK, SCU, IGT, ALIM, GNRC, ZOM, YETI, CHPT, CHPT, 2AV, MMQ, BWMX, AFRM, CPNG, STEM, OGN, AOM, ESHY, HDGE, IDEV, NFRA, NUSI, TOTL, TZA, ETH, FCEL, GME, HBAN, LVS, MAC, SWBI, EQNR, TROW, TUP, UCTT, NMT, JAZZ, APPS, AYTU, CMRE, TMST, SENS, PAVM, IEA, VICI, 1C1A, UWMC, UWMC, VLDR, HIMS, BTNB, BFLY, NVSAU, IBRX, KCAC, KCAC, GTX, OWL, SOFI, SOFI, ARKW, BATT, BETZ, COPX, CZA, FYC, GAMR, GDXJ, HERD, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, PAWZ, QQQJ, QQQM, UFO,

ITM, ABR, DSL, ZBRA, VMC, QQQ, BSCM, VGT, WPC, AMAT, BSCL, ONEQ, XOM, SMH, ADSK, NEM, STAG, TTD, PLTR, DGRO, UPST, JKK, MPW, J, FCX, AMC, VEA, VFH, OKTA, UBER, SHOP, VWO, SEDG, ARKK, EFA, GLD, IWM, IYR, SCHV, SOXX, SPYD, VIS, VTWO, ASTE, SWK, TSM, PAAS, PPT, GGN, IBM, EXPE, EPD, CAH, CVS, GOLD, ENPH, SCHA, JKH, ITOT, PKI, BIDU, KRE, LQD, MJ, VNQI, PCY, MU, SCHH, SCHM, MKSI, SCHZ, CRIS, VCR, COWN, CGC, NNDM, WIX, HEXO, NML, STIM, MRNA, BYND, GM, ABNB, NMM, LULU, RIO, DES, DNL, DVYE, EBND, TCBK, EFG, GEO, GXC, IEFA, CWBR, IWV, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ADBE, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, JPM, INTC, YUM, AVGO, COST, GS, QCOM, UNH, MA, VOO, ICE, NFLX, LH, MEDP, DHR, LEN, CB, SIRI, RTX, JNJ, BA, FIS, MGM, CRM, T, DE, NVDA, ABBV, TMO, SPSB, BRK.B, TT, IGSB, IWF, MINT, VB, DHI, ROST, SBUX, USB, VZ, BLW, LMBS, AMGN, BX, EXP, APH, BMY, UPS, NOW, BLV, EEM, ISTB, VCIT, CSCO, LLY, FDX, GOOGL, LAMR, MRK, UNP, WMT, NBB, BHP, CIEN, HOLX, LOW, ORCL, LITE, BKLN, DVY, VCSH, IVZ, MCD, DGX, TXN, VLO, NUV, BGT, TSLA, BABA, IAU, PHB, ABT, AXP, CBRE, CMI, EQR, FFIV, KSU, LRCX, MS, NTAP, NVS, ON, PEP, PFE, PHM, BFS, SO, SYNA, JFR, V, SQ, IR, ROKU, DOCU, NIO, ZM, BIV, FIVG, HYLS, IEMG, PSCH, SHY, SPYV, VGSH, XLF, MMM, ABMD, AFL, ALGN, AZO, ADP, TFC, BAC, BK, BAX, BDX, CAMT, CVX, ED, D, GD, GILD, GSK, GPN, MAR, MET, MCHP, NKE, NVMI, NVO, OSK, PAYX, RDS.A, SPG, SWKS, SYK, WBA, DIS, RDS.B, HPI, EFR, FEN, DAC, IPGP, ULTA, PM, BEEM, LYB, PFLT, TDOC, PYPL, FTV, GRWG, AYX, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, QS, DLN, HACK, HEWJ, IBB, IJH, IWP, PGX, SPHB, TIP, USIG, VBK, VGK, XLI, C, KO, DD, EW, F, HRB, HAL, HD, HON, MTCH, VTRS, ORI, RF, SLB, CROX, EMF, KYN, KMI, AAL, JD, QRVO, RETA, DBX, DELL, DOW, ALC, CTVA, VNT, AMJ, BAB, CORN, EWU, PFF, PSK, SCHO, SDY, SPAB, VDC, VOT, XLE,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, sells Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Yum Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimum Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Optimum Investment Advisors owns 914 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 183,322 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.7% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,581 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,164 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.93% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 14,816 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.58% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 15,926 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.6%

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.726500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $113.6, with an estimated average price of $102.63. The stock is now traded at around $99.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $99.1 and $100.48, with an estimated average price of $99.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.231700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc by 132.21%. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.73 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 53,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 443.75%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $556.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 231.76%. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $181.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $78.16, with an estimated average price of $67.82.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The sale prices were between $7.16 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.37.

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34%. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $618.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 9,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3329.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 1,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.57%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 13,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.35%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 23,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $132.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 16,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $491.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Optimum Investment Advisors still held 5,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.