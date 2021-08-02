Redwood Investments, LLC Buys Farfetch, nLight Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc

New Purchases: FTCH, LASR, AX, CHUY, U, POOL, IEMG, STZ,

FTCH, LASR, AX, CHUY, U, POOL, IEMG, STZ, Added Positions: OSTK, RYAAY, BJ, LHCG, ONTO, SSD, FIVN, IBN, JPM, BABA, MRNA, GNRC, LESL, TNDM, CDNA, CYRX, AMZN, DHR, ISRG, NTES, HDB, COST, CTAS, GDS, ARCE, ASR, PLNT, ARWR,

OSTK, RYAAY, BJ, LHCG, ONTO, SSD, FIVN, IBN, JPM, BABA, MRNA, GNRC, LESL, TNDM, CDNA, CYRX, AMZN, DHR, ISRG, NTES, HDB, COST, CTAS, GDS, ARCE, ASR, PLNT, ARWR, Reduced Positions: NSIT, AEIS, AMN, PFGC, DECK, BNTX, HELE, MA, QCOM, DIS, EQIX, EXPO, NOW, HZNP, CSGP, TXRH, PG, APTV, CRL, AMD, SQ, RPD, NEO, MSFT, AAPL, OMCL, RNG, GOOGL, ZTS, CDW, MSCI, BURL, HUBS, SHOP, ACN, CCI, SYK, DHI, EL, GPN, MPWR, EXAS, ALLY, HEI, AVLR, FTV, ADBE, SPGI, WCN, NKE, UNH, CMCSA, HCA,

NSIT, AEIS, AMN, PFGC, DECK, BNTX, HELE, MA, QCOM, DIS, EQIX, EXPO, NOW, HZNP, CSGP, TXRH, PG, APTV, CRL, AMD, SQ, RPD, NEO, MSFT, AAPL, OMCL, RNG, GOOGL, ZTS, CDW, MSCI, BURL, HUBS, SHOP, ACN, CCI, SYK, DHI, EL, GPN, MPWR, EXAS, ALLY, HEI, AVLR, FTV, ADBE, SPGI, WCN, NKE, UNH, CMCSA, HCA, Sold Out: QTS, MRK, SWCH, GO,

Newton, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Farfetch, nLight Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Chuy's Holdings Inc, Overstock.com Inc, sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Performance Food Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Redwood Investments, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redwood Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 239,956 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Calix Inc (CALX) - 770,435 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 980,833 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 184,679 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Workiva Inc (WK) - 265,536 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $51.137000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 257,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in nLight Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 310,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Axos Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.34, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 205,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.25 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $33.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 213,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $475.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 57.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 181,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 72.26%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $113.01. The stock is now traded at around $110.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 110,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $185.44 and $219.09, with an estimated average price of $200.2. The stock is now traded at around $215.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 79,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 348,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $45.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 437,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $103.73 and $118.46, with an estimated average price of $110.26. The stock is now traded at around $112.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 207,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.