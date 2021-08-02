Redwood Investments, LLC Buys Farfetch, nLight Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc

- New Purchases: FTCH, LASR, AX, CHUY, U, POOL, IEMG, STZ,
- Added Positions: OSTK, RYAAY, BJ, LHCG, ONTO, SSD, FIVN, IBN, JPM, BABA, MRNA, GNRC, LESL, TNDM, CDNA, CYRX, AMZN, DHR, ISRG, NTES, HDB, COST, CTAS, GDS, ARCE, ASR, PLNT, ARWR,
- Reduced Positions: NSIT, AEIS, AMN, PFGC, DECK, BNTX, HELE, MA, QCOM, DIS, EQIX, EXPO, NOW, HZNP, CSGP, TXRH, PG, APTV, CRL, AMD, SQ, RPD, NEO, MSFT, AAPL, OMCL, RNG, GOOGL, ZTS, CDW, MSCI, BURL, HUBS, SHOP, ACN, CCI, SYK, DHI, EL, GPN, MPWR, EXAS, ALLY, HEI, AVLR, FTV, ADBE, SPGI, WCN, NKE, UNH, CMCSA, HCA,
- Sold Out: QTS, MRK, SWCH, GO,
- Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 239,956 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Calix Inc (CALX) - 770,435 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 980,833 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 184,679 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Workiva Inc (WK) - 265,536 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $51.137000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 257,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: nLight Inc (LASR)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in nLight Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 310,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Axos Financial Inc (AX)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Axos Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.34, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 205,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.25 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $33.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 213,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $475.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 57.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 181,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 72.26%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $113.01. The stock is now traded at around $110.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 110,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $185.44 and $219.09, with an estimated average price of $200.2. The stock is now traded at around $215.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 79,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 348,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $45.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 437,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $103.73 and $118.46, with an estimated average price of $110.26. The stock is now traded at around $112.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 207,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08.Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.
