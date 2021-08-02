Peoples Bank National Association Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, 3M Co, Linde PLC

- New Purchases: PRU, RIO, TXN, QCOM, ABBV, COP, DOW, IDV, APD, BLK, IWF, PGR,
- Added Positions: IEFA, SCHD, JPM, CMI, HYG, AVGO, CVS, GPC, IBM, UNP, MDT, TFC, CLX, UNH, HD, JNJ, ZTS, SHY, GOOGL, C, IEI, PEP, BA, CTAS, FB, EFA, BAC, SYK, NVDA, AMT, ADBE, AMZN, VZ, TWTR, V, NEE, CSX, CMCSA, ATVI, IVE, DHI, INTC, SPGI, PYPL, NKE, DVY,
- Reduced Positions: PEBO, IVV, IJH, PG, IWM, ISTB, SPY, LIN, IVW, IJR, MSFT, IWR, AAPL, EEM, T, MCD, VGT, ACN, LLY, PPG, DIS, XOM, BMY, PSX, SUSA, RTX, VWO, UBSI, PFE, DSI, IGM, DE, DHR, COST, AMAT, ABT, PH, SHW,
- Sold Out: USB, MMM,
- Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO) - 841,491 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,163 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 40,980 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 100,763 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,067 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.009000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $87.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $192.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $151.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $491.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 62.98%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $231.455300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 52.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $131.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.
