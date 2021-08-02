Logo
Peoples Bank National Association Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, 3M Co, Linde PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peoples Bank National Association (Current Portfolio) buys Prudential Financial Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, Qualcomm Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells U.S. Bancorp, 3M Co, Linde PLC, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peoples Bank National Association. As of 2021Q2, Peoples Bank National Association owns 120 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEOPLES BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peoples+bank+national+association/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEOPLES BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
  1. Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO) - 841,491 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,163 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 40,980 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 100,763 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,067 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.009000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $87.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $192.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $151.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Peoples Bank National Association initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $491.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 62.98%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $231.455300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 52.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $131.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Peoples Bank National Association added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Peoples Bank National Association sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.



