PL Capital Advisors, LLC Buys New York Community Bancorp Inc, Sells Magyar Bancorp Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp

New Purchases: NYCB,

NYCB, Added Positions: EVBN, CWBC, HBNC, HWBK,

EVBN, CWBC, HBNC, HWBK, Reduced Positions: SYF,

SYF, Sold Out: MGYR, UMPQ,

Naperville, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys New York Community Bancorp Inc, sells Magyar Bancorp Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PL Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, PL Capital Advisors, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 3,401,719 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 721,046 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. First Merchants Corp (FRME) - 751,333 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,986,765 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) - 1,355,712 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%

PL Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Magyar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $13.5.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.47 and $19.38, with an estimated average price of $18.58.