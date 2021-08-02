Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: SPMO, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, V, JPM, AMGN, NVDA, FB, AMZN, UNH, DIS, BMY, QQQ, INTC, AMD, PEP, PG, IBM, QCOM, BA, WMT, GOOGL, T, CL, IBB, MRK, CI, SBUX, CSCO, PFE, GOOG, BABA, LQD, CVX, IYG, GE, BND, CRM, GMF, VBK, PANW, GM, TGT, CCI, MCD, VEA, PPA, LMT, SPEM, NKE, BMRN, LVS, VTI, STZ, FIXD, VZ, FXI, DUK, HSY, AGG, UNP, FCX, ANGL, EPI, SMH, IHE, IHF, SCHA, VTV, MU, SCHM, ADBE, MRVL, UAA, UA, SPY, TTWO, FTSM, F, NFLX, XEL, MMM, ZTS, CARR, VUG, AVGO, VFC, SO, RSG, AEP, EMB, CB,
- Sold Out: LUV, REGN, JNJ, EL, BAC, TMO, KSU, CAT, KO, VRTX, HD, NSC, PM, LLY, MA, TXN, LOW, FDX, C, EPD, IWR, HYG, AXP, NEM, MAR, AMT, GDX, ABT, SPYG, ABBV, MMP, TDOC, RSP, VB, VO, SCHD, ACAD, GS, MO, BRK.B, NEE, MDLZ, ET, SPG, CVS, EEM, XOM, TIP, XBI, BX, SPLK, ISTB, KMB, SBAC, EFA, JPST, WFC, DXCM, LIN, SLB, SWK, CMG, DOW, D, YUM, TWTR, SPDW, BXP, HCA, EOG, FFIN, XLRN, PYPL, DHR, OKE, IVW, IWM, ANTM, GLD, RACE, DELL, EES, VNQI, XLRE, GILD, PHO, SRPT, ALL, UBER, IGSB, DON, SOXX, VIG, DE, DD, WELL, TSLA, YUMC, PLD, TFC, EW, FE, SPGI, MDT, PNC, UPS, IFGL, BANF, BAX, ETN, ENB, LHX, ORCL, SWKS, USB, TMUS, TEL, BST, DRW, HYLS, ITB, XLF, AMP, BLK, MGM, MS, ZBH, AGNC, KHC, BSCM, DES, LMBS, VCSH, VGT, ABB, ACC, CSX, CTXS, VOD, WMB, KMI, HYS, JNK, MGK, RWX, VFH, CPB, CMC, COP, HUBB, ISRG, JJSF, K, UL, WBA, LYB, NEP, GBT, PHB, PRF, SRLN, HTH, AIG, EAT, CBRE, VIAC, COST, EA, FITB, HPQ, HOLX, NGG, PHM, SIVB, SNY, SEE, TM, WDC, CHTR, LBRDK, SQ, OTIS, ABNB, AMLP, BOND, DGS, FNDF, FPE, FVD, HACK, SHY, UPRO, ADI, BDX, EFX, GIS, JCI, LNC, MET, PXD, BKNG, NLOK, TDS, TCBI, WY, EMD, CRMD, LSXMK, ALLO, CTVA, EMLC, FINX, HEDJ, ICF, IJH, IVV, IYT, SMDV, VBR, XLK, BP, CCL, CIEN, GSK, LRCX, SCHL, ULTA, BIP, DISCK, PSX, CWEN.A, TEAM, SELB, RA, DIM, IWO, MJ, PIN, SPDN, VNQ, ERIC, LXU, PAA, PFN, QRTEA, ETY, MTA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 6,768 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 96.04%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 7,779 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio.
- VF Corp (VFC) - 15,696 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,318 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,860 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.86%
Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $59.34, with an estimated average price of $55.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.
