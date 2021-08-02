Logo
Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $19 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthstreet+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 6,768 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 96.04%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 7,779 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio.
  3. VF Corp (VFC) - 15,696 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,318 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.04%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,860 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.86%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.5 and $59.34, with an estimated average price of $55.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.



