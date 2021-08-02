Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Credit Suisse Group AG, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sells Bank of America Corp, Workday Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: PAVE, CS, PAPR, ZEN, PMAR, ABNB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Credit Suisse Group AG, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April, Zendesk Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Workday Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FedEx Corp (FDX) - 52,646 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,047 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 117,072 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,746 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 219,106 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 329,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 717,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 100,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $128.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 11,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $29.53 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $30.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 49,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 240.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.880600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 122,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.