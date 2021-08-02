Logo
Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Credit Suisse Group AG, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sells Bank of America Corp, Workday Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Credit Suisse Group AG, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April, Zendesk Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Workday Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vishria+bird+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC
  1. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 52,646 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,047 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 117,072 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,746 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  5. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 219,106 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 329,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 717,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 100,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $128.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 11,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March (PMAR)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $29.53 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $30.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 49,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 240.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.880600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 122,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

