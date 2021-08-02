Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Milestone Resources Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Resources Group Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Milestone Resources Group Ltd owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Milestone Resources Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/milestone+resources+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Milestone Resources Group Ltd
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,637 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 560,686 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,460 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 371,705 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.02%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 418,722 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.798100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 446,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $530.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (CXSE)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $68, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $160.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $998.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 58 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 90.13%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 310,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 76.97%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $383.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 181,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 371,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $275.046000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 352,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 40.17%. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 458,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $432.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 245,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Milestone Resources Group Ltd. Also check out:

1. Milestone Resources Group Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Milestone Resources Group Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Milestone Resources Group Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Milestone Resources Group Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider