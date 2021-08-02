Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA, INTU, MTCH, CXSE, ISRG,
- Added Positions: V, MA, FB, PYPL, ZTS, SPGI, SHW, UNH, GOOGL, AMZN, ABT, ACN, MSFT, SNAP, TSLA, TSM, BA, AAPL,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,637 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 560,686 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,460 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 371,705 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.02%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 418,722 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.798100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 446,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $530.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (CXSE)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $68, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $160.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $998.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 58 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 90.13%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 310,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 76.97%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $383.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 181,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 371,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $275.046000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 352,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 40.17%. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 458,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Milestone Resources Group Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $432.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 245,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.
