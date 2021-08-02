Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Target Corp, Sells Bausch Health Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: AGG, TGT, UNP, ARCC, SWI,
- Added Positions: BAH, UBER, SCHG, CNC, MSFT, SCHV, PYPL, INFN, LYB, XLV, SPY, COP, ANTM, ACN, DIS, VLO, MEOH, C, XLF, CFG, PG, AMZN, NOK,
- Reduced Positions: CVS, UNH, EXPE, BA, PFE, COF, FISV, INTC, LOW, SAFM, DLTR, OKE, JNJ, IVV, ORCL, MRK, HON, CMCSA, BMY, AON, TMO, AXP, VZ, WMT, BTZ, V, ABT, LLY,
- Sold Out: BHC, CSCO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,402 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,074 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,366 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 37,506 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 30,574 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $256.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $219.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 51.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.
