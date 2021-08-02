Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Target Corp, Sells Bausch Health Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: AGG, TGT, UNP, ARCC, SWI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Target Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Ares Capital Corp, sells Bausch Health Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,402 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,074 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,366 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 37,506 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Facebook Inc (FB) - 30,574 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $256.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $219.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 51.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.