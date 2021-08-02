Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Buys Waldencast Acquisition Corp, Apple Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: WALDU, NET, CRWD, MGNI, VLATU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Waldencast Acquisition Corp, Apple Inc, Cloudflare Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Magnite Inc, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truxt Investmentos Ltda.. As of 2021Q2, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 256,081 shares, 26.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% XP Inc (XP) - 7,097,288 shares, 20.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 3,519,438 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,700 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.49% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 384,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.48%

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 3,353,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $119.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 235,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $254.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 98,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 665,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,862,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 77.62%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 534,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.