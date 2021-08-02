Logo
Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Buys Waldencast Acquisition Corp, Apple Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Truxt Investmentos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys Waldencast Acquisition Corp, Apple Inc, Cloudflare Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Magnite Inc, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truxt Investmentos Ltda.. As of 2021Q2, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truxt+investmentos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.
  1. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 256,081 shares, 26.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  2. XP Inc (XP) - 7,097,288 shares, 20.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
  3. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 3,519,438 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,700 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.49%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 384,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.48%
New Purchase: Waldencast Acquisition Corp (WALDU)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 3,353,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $119.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 235,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $254.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 98,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 665,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp (VLATU)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,862,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 77.62%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 534,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.. Also check out:

