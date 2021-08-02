Advisors Capital Management, LLC Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Unilever PLC, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Sells MetLife Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Advisors Capital Management, LLC Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Unilever PLC, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Sells MetLife Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ridgewood, NJ, based Investment company Advisors Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Unilever PLC, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, The Timken Co, Two Harbors Investment Corp, sells MetLife Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Clearway Energy Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Advisors Capital Management, LLC owns 372 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisors Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisors+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisors Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 660,329 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 278,673 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 152,979 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  4. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 620,026 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.47%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 168,441 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 449,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $7.44. The stock is now traded at around $6.438500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,990,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 405,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $142.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 60,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $284.168500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $196.952500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 898.75%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 513,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 721.75%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.504500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 504,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Timken Co (TKR)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Timken Co by 198.93%. The purchase prices were between $78.66 and $91.33, with an estimated average price of $84.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 278,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 141.73%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $158.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 172,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 976.15%. The purchase prices were between $23.29 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 481,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 912.59%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $201.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Sold Out: Abcam PLC (A8C3)

Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abcam PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Advisors Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Advisors Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Advisors Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Advisors Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Advisors Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider