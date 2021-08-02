Advisors Capital Management, LLC Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Unilever PLC, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Sells MetLife Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: OHI, TWO, PFFD, SPLK, SE, SWK, STOR, GSBD, ABCM, CSTL, BKCC, PGX, ICSH, IBDM, DFUS, FIDU, EEM, EFA, FHLC, GNRC, FNCL, HYLB, IHAK, PAVE, USIG, VOOG, XITK, IP, ATI, ALL, ADI, DEO, DLR, EW, FDX, GPC, CB, MDLZ, LKQ, OMCL, PNC, ROP, STAA, TSN, MDXG,
- Added Positions: TD, UL, ETN, TKR, CWEN.A, BABA, SHYG, SJNK, WMB, VCIT, IBM, ZTS, TEL, HON, MSFT, VMBS, TMO, AAPL, CMBS, VOD, DOW, T, ACN, CVX, PM, BLK, CASY, CMCSA, LMT, NVDA, TXN, WPC, MA, SPIB, APD, AON, BXMT, MDT, MRK, POOL, SBUX, VZ, WMT, ORCC, NCNO, BSY, PLD, ABT, MO, TFC, FIS, CME, COST, EL, LTC, RTX, UNH, WBA, WM, WSO, VEEV, QTWO, CTLT, STNE, UTZ, AVTR, VEA, ATRC, BIDU, BLL, BWA, CIEN, KO, DAR, DE, GOOGL, LHX, INTC, JLL, LPX, MTG, MCD, MPW, NOK, OKE, PFE, PG, PRU, ROLL, SLG, TDY, VLO, WHR, KTOS, ZBRA, EBAY, EVR, OC, OMAB, TMUS, V, FAF, TSLA, NXPI, BKU, GWRE, TCPC, PANW, BERY, CAPL, TSLX, AY, SYF, QRVO, VIRT, BKI, OLLI, LITE, PJT, BATRK, CRSP, BL, AM, CNNE, AVLR, CCB, ACCD, IVV, VCR, VFH, VGT, VHT, VO, VOX, VTV, VUG, VWO, VYM, MMM, ADBE, AMAT, ADP, BA, CAT, SCHW, GLW, CCI, DHR, D, DUK, LLY, EMR, EVBN, XOM, NEE, GILD, IDXX, ISRG, KLAC, LRCX, LEN, LOW, MCHP, MS, NSC, NOC, ORCL, PPG, PAYX, PEP, PEG, RELX, CRM, SO, TRV, TROW, UNP, UPS, ANTM, BR, BIP, KL, SIX, FB, NOW, MSGS, SQ, ALC, MSGE, ICLN, IJH, IJR, IWR, QQQ, SCHD, VAW, VBK, VBR, VDC, VDE, VIG, VIS, VNQ, VPU, VV, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: MET, BMY, ROK, TGT, NKE, FRT, HIG, BDX, STX, JNJ, A, NVS, BX, GOOG, TSM, GIS, VIV, WSM, AMGN, HD, HTGC, LADR, C, BRK.B, STZ, XPO, AVGO, DIS, STWD, NRZ, BAC, QCOM, EPD, FTAI, LAMR, USFR, QTS, SPY, LNC, CFG, MPLX, SUN, XLK, NMRK, XGN, RBAC, BND, XLF, DGRO, IWP, SPTM, SPYD, XBI, VB, VCSH, VOO, MCK, AXP, CVS, CI, EQIX, GNTX, INTU, KMB, KIM, MMP, MAS, SPGI, NMFC, NFLX, SFL, SWKS, SYK, VFC, ET, PNNT, MAIN, BEP, VRSK, GBDC,
- Sold Out: AGNC, CWEN, OKTA, VER, FSK, A8C3, FLIR, RLI, ARI, MBB, IVOL, IGIB, PLAN, BXMX, NS, HBAN, VIAC, ABR, NLY, HYT, ETRN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 660,329 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 278,673 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 152,979 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 620,026 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.47%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 168,441 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 449,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $7.44. The stock is now traded at around $6.438500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,990,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 405,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $142.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 60,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $284.168500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $196.952500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 898.75%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 513,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 721.75%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.504500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 504,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Timken Co (TKR)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Timken Co by 198.93%. The purchase prices were between $78.66 and $91.33, with an estimated average price of $84.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 278,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 141.73%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $158.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 172,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 976.15%. The purchase prices were between $23.29 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 481,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 912.59%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $201.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39.Sold Out: Abcam PLC (A8C3)
Advisors Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abcam PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.2.
