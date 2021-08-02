Islay Capital Management, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Humana Inc

New Purchases: FLTB, CATH, FCOR, NRGX, APLS, DNLI, NLOK, LB, HLI, SBGI, PKI, CARR, JCOM, DECK, CHE, VNT, LGIH, GILD, JLL, LPX, SONO, DFH, HPQ, WD, STEP, FRGI, MUSA, PSN, SCPL, STRL, SPTN, UNFI, GPI, AN, ASIX, TSN, UVE, SBH, SCU, SNX, FLGT, ONEW, RYI, SAGE, AMRK, EBS, SLQT, REMX, EMO, BKLN, S, S, EDIT, DWX, RGLD, GTX, PDN, TOKE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Humana Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, iRobot Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Islay Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Islay Capital Management, Llc owns 283 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 120,270 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.72% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 187,264 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 25,360 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.06% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 67,662 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 91,264 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.532000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 22,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $54.76. The stock is now traded at around $56.512600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 12,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.06%. The purchase prices were between $261.82 and $291.02, with an estimated average price of $278.92. The stock is now traded at around $299.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 25,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1656.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.201800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 26,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 1290.00%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 73,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 225.12%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $87.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 67.59%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $26.68 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $29.6.