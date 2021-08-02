Logo
Islay Capital Management, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Humana Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Islay Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Humana Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, iRobot Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Islay Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Islay Capital Management, Llc owns 283 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/islay+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 120,270 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.72%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 187,264 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 25,360 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.06%
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 67,662 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 91,264 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
New Purchase: Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.532000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 22,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $54.76. The stock is now traded at around $56.512600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 12,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.06%. The purchase prices were between $261.82 and $291.02, with an estimated average price of $278.92. The stock is now traded at around $299.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 25,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1656.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.201800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 26,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 1290.00%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 73,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 225.12%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $87.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 67.59%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05.

Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31.

Sold Out: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $26.68 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $29.6.



