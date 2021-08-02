Logo
D. Scott Neal, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lexington, KY, based Investment company D. Scott Neal, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D. Scott Neal, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, D. Scott Neal, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d.+scott+neal%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 966,601 shares, 26.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.52%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 115,366 shares, 18.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 279,567 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.04%
  4. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 95,765 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 36,623 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2281.21%
New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 67,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 267,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Empire State Realty OP LP. The purchase prices were between $10.96 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.691000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2281.21%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $270.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 36,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 88.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.. Also check out:

1. D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that D. SCOTT NEAL, INC. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider