Solitude Financial Services Buys FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells American Express Co, Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Solitude Financial Services Buys FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells American Express Co, Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Solitude Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells American Express Co, Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co, Alphabet Inc, National Grid PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solitude Financial Services. As of 2021Q2, Solitude Financial Services owns 40 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Solitude Financial Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/solitude+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Solitude Financial Services
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,469 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,770 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.99%
  3. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 76,303 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,423 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  5. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR) - 87,380 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44%
New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG)

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I. The purchase prices were between $50.62 and $54.67, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 147,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.726500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 29,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.43%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 29,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 85,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $66.428000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 89,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 118.89%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 5,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 59.24%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NGG)

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $59.24 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $64.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Solitude Financial Services. Also check out:

1. Solitude Financial Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. Solitude Financial Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Solitude Financial Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Solitude Financial Services keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider