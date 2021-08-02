Solitude Financial Services Buys FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells American Express Co, Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: KNG, XLB, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, VZ, AMZN,
- Added Positions: SPY, VEA, SCZ, XLU, QQQ, GLTR, VB, PXF, T, XLP, VWO, PRF, XLE, SCHP, BABA, VNQ, XOM, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, AXP, GOOGL, AAPL, XLV, UPS, BUD, JPM, AEP,
- Sold Out: C, GE, NGG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Solitude Financial Services
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,469 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,770 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.99%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 76,303 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,423 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR) - 87,380 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44%
Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I. The purchase prices were between $50.62 and $54.67, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 147,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.726500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 29,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.43%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 29,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 85,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $66.428000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 89,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 118.89%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 5,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 59.24%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NGG)
Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $59.24 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $64.18.
