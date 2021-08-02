Solitude Financial Services Buys FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells American Express Co, Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: KNG, XLB, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, VZ, AMZN,

KNG, XLB, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, VZ, AMZN, Added Positions: SPY, VEA, SCZ, XLU, QQQ, GLTR, VB, PXF, T, XLP, VWO, PRF, XLE, SCHP, BABA, VNQ, XOM, CVX,

SPY, VEA, SCZ, XLU, QQQ, GLTR, VB, PXF, T, XLP, VWO, PRF, XLE, SCHP, BABA, VNQ, XOM, CVX, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, AXP, GOOGL, AAPL, XLV, UPS, BUD, JPM, AEP,

BRK.B, AXP, GOOGL, AAPL, XLV, UPS, BUD, JPM, AEP, Sold Out: C, GE, NGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells American Express Co, Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co, Alphabet Inc, National Grid PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solitude Financial Services. As of 2021Q2, Solitude Financial Services owns 40 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,469 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,770 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.99% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 76,303 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,423 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR) - 87,380 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44%

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I. The purchase prices were between $50.62 and $54.67, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 147,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.726500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 29,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.43%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 29,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 85,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $66.428000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 89,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 118.89%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 5,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 59.24%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $59.24 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $64.18.