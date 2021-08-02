Bank of Italy Buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, Stellantis NV, Sells Stellantis NV

For the details of Bank of Italy's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+italy/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bank of Italy
- Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) - 17,691,974 shares, 26.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) - 6,282,081 shares, 18.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Stellantis NV (STLA) - 23,711,468 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ferrari NV (RACE) - 2,043,994 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio.
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 19,374,388 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio.
Bank of Italy initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.33 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.76%. The holding were 17,691,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
Bank of Italy initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.05%. The holding were 6,282,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Bank of Italy initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.85%. The holding were 23,711,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Bank of Italy added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 155.55%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 2,068,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
Bank of Italy sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bank of Italy. Also check out:
1. Bank of Italy's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bank of Italy's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bank of Italy's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bank of Italy keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment