Bank of Italy Buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, Stellantis NV, Sells Stellantis NV

Rome, L6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, Stellantis NV, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank of Italy. As of 2021Q2, Bank of Italy owns 7 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) - 17,691,974 shares, 26.76% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) - 6,282,081 shares, 18.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Stellantis NV (STLA) - 23,711,468 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Ferrari NV (RACE) - 2,043,994 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 19,374,388 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio.

Bank of Italy initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.33 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.76%. The holding were 17,691,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank of Italy initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.05%. The holding were 6,282,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank of Italy initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.85%. The holding were 23,711,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank of Italy added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 155.55%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 2,068,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank of Italy sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.