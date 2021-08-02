Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd CEO Live 1x1 Discussion with Jefferies Head of Maritime Research on "Deep Dive into GRIN and the Dry Bulk Sector" Webinar on Wednesday, August 4th at 11.00 am ET

SINGAPORE, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or "Company" or “it” or “we”), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Martyn Wade, will join a Webinar organized by Capital Link featuring a live one-on-one discussion with Mr. Randy Giveans, Group Head of Energy Maritime Shipping Equity Research at Jefferies.



The discussion will focus on three verticals. First, GRIN’s, development, strategy, market positioning and competitive advantages. Second, the dry bulk market, the global commodities market trends and fundamentals (major and minor bulks), supply & demand, orderbook, sector outlook. Third, critical issues surrounding the industry and its overall direction.

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will consist of a 40-45 minute expert discussion, which will be followed by a Q&A lasting for 10-15 minutes. This webinar will be archived and available for replay upon registration.

ACCESS TO THE WEBINAR

The webinar can be accessed live or as a replay at

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P_LuvgeoTQKkxv0sHLzJSg

About Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.

Grindrod Shipping operates a fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels predominantly in the handysize and supramax/ultramax segments. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”), includes a Core Fleet of 31 vessels consisting of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The Company also owns one medium range product tanker on bareboat charter. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, including, without limitation, Grindrod Shipping management's examination of historical trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in Grindrod Shipping's public filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Grindrod Shipping undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

Email: [email protected]





CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership