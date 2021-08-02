Logo
Lamar Advertising Company Names Sukhvinder Singh Senior VP of Technology & Innovation

Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company ( LAMR), a leading owner of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, today announced that Sukhvinder Singh has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation.

Mr. Singh, 50, had served as Senior Vice President, Information Technology, at Host Hotels & Resorts ( HST), since January 2011, where as a member of the senior management team he led all technology strategy and implementation efforts for the S&P 500 company, the largest lodging REIT. Mr. Singh joined Host as Vice President, Information Technology, in 2003. He began his career with IBM Global Services.

At Lamar, Mr. Singh will oversee the technology platform enterprise-wide. He will work across the organization to integrate technology more deeply into daily operations to improve productivity and enhance engagement with customers.

“Innovation is ever more important in today’s world. Given his experience, Sukhvinder is the right person to help us utilize technology to gain better insights into our current business, tighten our bonds with our customers and grow into new areas such as programmatic advertising,” said Sean Reilly, Lamar’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled that he will be joining our team.”

Mr. Singh received a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Delhi College of Engineering in Delhi, India and Master of Science degrees in industrial engineering and computer science from Louisiana State University. He also completed the General Management Program at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

ABOUT LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company ( LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 351,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,700 displays. Please feel free to explore our website www.lamar.com or contact us at [email protected] for additional information.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
[email protected]

