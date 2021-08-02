Logo
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership launches on 50th anniversary of the world's longest-running, women-only professional tennis tournament that takes place August 2-8, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, today announced a partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San José. From August 2-8, 2021, all tournament visitors and employees will be able to charge their mobile devices, including cell phones, earbuds and laptops, using Charge's new portable Powerbank technology.

"We are delighted to launch our partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Charge's portable Powerbanks will allow visitors and employees to charge their mobile devices as they use them, allowing them to focus on enjoying tennis instead of worrying about running out of juice," said Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO of Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Powerbanks will be placed throughout the stadium. After downloading the Charge App from the App Store or Google Play, users simply scan the QR code on any Powerbank kiosk to sign in. Users can then take the small, portable Powerbank unit with them as it charges their devices, and they can also use their devices as they are being charged. Powerbanks can be returned to any kiosk location at the event.

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which is owned and operated by IMG, is a WTA 500 level event featuring the best women's tennis players in the world. Held on the campus of San José University, the event was co-founded by tennis legend Billie Jean King in 1971 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. In addition to King, former tournament champions include Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andrea Jaeger, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Kim Clijsters.

To become a Charge Powerbank venue, venue operators and business owners can request a Powerbank kiosk at charge.us/powerbank. Once it has arrived and is plugged into a power source, the kiosk will be ready for customer or employee rental. Charge Enterprises will install, manage, and maintain the kiosks at no cost to the venue operator. There is no complicated on-boarding or installation process; simply place the kiosk in your venue in a place that customers can easily access it and plug it in; all the users need to do is download the Charge Powerbank App and follow the instructions.

Charge Enterprises' Infrastructure division operates one of the largest global networks of electric charging, storage and service kiosks for micromobility. Powerbank is the newest offering in Charge Infrastructure's core suite of products which includes Charging Smart-kiosks, Charging Smart-Hubs, Digital Smart-Parking, Parking kiosks, and Digital Sponsorship Smart-kiosks.

Apple App store link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/charge-powerbank/id1575552303
Google Play Store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.charge.chargepowerbanks

For more information about Charge Powerbank or to request a demo, e-mail Andrew Pressler at [email protected].

image.png

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc (OTC PINK: CRGE) is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging. With two distinct divisions:

  • Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service(UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades; and,
  • Charge Infrastructure, addresses portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, kiosks & maintenance.

Charge's strategy is to do the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement.

Charge operates its current business through a number of subsidiaries which it has recently acquired and/or formed.

To learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.enterprises/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Charge Enterprises, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Charge Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Charge Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Charge Enterprises Inc's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Charge Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA
[email protected]
212.838.3777

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657913/Charge-Powerbanks-Announces-Partnership-with-the-Mubadala-Silicon-Valley-Classic

img.ashx?id=657913

