Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Waco now open

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and Waco, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and Waco, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announces the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Waco, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 3600 S Loop 340 Highway in Robinson, Texas. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

Encompass_Health_waco_ribbon_cutting.jpg

The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Waco offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"Encompass Health is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve by improving access to high-quality, individualized rehabilitative care," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer for Encompass Health. "We are greatly appreciative of the support we've received from the community and are excited to be a part of the leading healthcare continuum in the region."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Waco is Encompass Health's 141st inpatient rehabilitation hospital and its 26th inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Texas.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 141 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 94 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Encompass Health Media Contact:
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912
[email protected]

Encompass_Health_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL61205&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-rehabilitation-hospital-of-waco-now-open-301346158.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL61205&Transmission_Id=202108021138PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL61205&DateId=20210802
