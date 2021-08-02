Logo
Cardinal Health completes sale of Cordis business to Hellman & Friedman

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2021

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and Hellman & Friedman (H&F) announced today the completion of the previously announced sale of Cardinal Health's Cordis business to H&F. The sale price of approximately $1 billion includes the buyer's assumption of certain liabilities and the seller's retention of certain working capital accounts.

Cardinal_Health_Logo.jpg

"We appreciate H&F's partnership throughout the transaction, and we are excited about Cordis's future under H&F's ownership," said Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal Health. "As we shared previously, this divestiture demonstrates our disciplined portfolio evaluation approach, and we remain committed to investing in our strategic growth areas."

"We are thrilled to begin this next chapter for Cordis and value the partnership with Cardinal Health through the transition," said Shar Matin, CEO of Cordis. "We believe that an independent Cordis company, combined with an innovative approach to bring differentiated products to market, will allow us to create incremental value for teammates, customers and investors."

Cardinal Health plans to release its fourth-quarter and year-end financial results for its fiscal year 2021 on August 5 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 40 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About Hellman & Friedman
Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive investment approach focused on large-scale equity investments in high quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets outstanding businesses in select sectors including software & technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer & retail, and other business services. The firm is currently investing its tenth fund, with over $24 billion of committed capital, and has over $80 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Learn more about H&F's defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com.

Contacts

Cardinal Health:

Media: Erich Timmerman, [email protected] and (847) 887-1487.
Investors: Kevin Moran, [email protected] and (614) 757-7942.

H&F:
Media: Winnie Lerner, [email protected] and (917) 375-5652.

Cautions concerning forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements addressing expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent upon future events or developments. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "would," "project," "continue," "likely," and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results or guidance, statements of outlook and various accruals and estimates. These matters are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. Cardinal Health is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in Cardinal Health's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports. This release reflects management's views as of August 2, 2021. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Cardinal Health undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

favicon.png?sn=CL57524&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-completes-sale-of-cordis-business-to-hellman--friedman-301346070.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL57524&Transmission_Id=202108021100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL57524&DateId=20210802
