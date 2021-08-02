Photo Release — Newport News Shipbuilding division progresses construction activities on the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (: HII) announced today that it is making significant progress in the compartment and systems construction of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).



Newport News Shipbuilding division recently eclipsed the 20% mark on compartment completion, turning over to the ship’s crew more than 500 of the total 2,615 spaces. It also has installed more than 8 million feet of cable — or more than 1,500 miles — of the approximately 10.5 million feet of cable on Kennedy.

The most recently completed spaces include berthing, machinery and electrical. This allows sailors assigned to the pre-commissioning unit to continue training on the ship while final outfitting and testing progresses.

“We are pleased with the progress being made on Kennedy,” said Lucas Hicks, vice president of the Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) aircraft carrier programs. “We are in the very early stages of systems testing, and look forward to successfully executing our work on equipment, systems and compartments that brings us closer to delivering the ship to the fleet.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/kennedy-cvn-79-compartments.

Kennedy is more than 80% complete overall, and is scheduled to be delivered to the Navy in 2024.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

