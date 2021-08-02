Logo
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Adds Rugged XRT Appearance Trim

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

- New XRT Trim Adds Rugged Look for Customers Desiring Exterior Differentiation

- Blackout Exterior Color Motif Conveys a Distinct Santa Fe Attitude

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today announced the addition of a new, rugged Santa Fe XRT trim with a bold, new look for enthusiasts. The Santa Fe XRT offers new exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Santa Fe models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements. The Santa Fe XRT trim builds upon the Santa Fe SEL with Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai's exclusive HTRAC® AWD. The Santa Fe XRT FWD is $32,300, and the XRT AWD is $34,000; both are beginning to arrive at dealerships now.

2022_Santa_Fe_XRT.jpg

2022 Santa Fe XRT
(Includes Internal-combustion model SEL + Convenience Package)

  • Front and rear black lower bumper fascia molding
  • Dark silver front and rear skid plates
  • XRT-exclusive black door side moldings
  • XRT-exclusive side steps
  • XRT-exclusive 18-inch dark alloy wheels
  • Matte-black grille
  • Black mirror covers
  • Black roof side rails and cross rails

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®
Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

  • America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty
  • Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA60883&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-hyundai-santa-fe-adds-rugged-xrt-appearance-trim-301345661.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA60883&Transmission_Id=202108021200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA60883&DateId=20210802
