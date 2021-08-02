Logo
Noodles & Company Has Your Meals Covered with Free Delivery and Exclusive Deals to Help with Life Getting Back in Session

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

The leading fast-casual continues to offer its best-in-class convenience and safety, along with new perks for its most loyal guests.

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order, is excited to announce that it's making back-to-the-office, back-to-school, and truly, back-to-putting-real-pants-on, a little easier with free delivery for all guests every Monday through September 27, 2021. Noodles knows that resuming life, no matter how different it may still look, is going to be challenging for everyone, and the Company is here to help make life a bit easier.

Noodles_and_Company_Logo.jpg

More rewards.

Noodles Rewards will help members get back in the swing of things with weekly deals throughout August and September, from discounts to free food — think of them as a series of little treats to reward yourself for whatever everyday hurdle you conquered! Offers will be announced weekly, and you can get access to these offers by downloading the Noodles Rewards app or visiting Noodles.com.

Safety and convenience are the top priority.

Noodles Rewards helps make life easier for guests so that they can enjoy the noodles they know and love from the comfort of their own home by offering weekly rewards and free delivery. Wherever guests choose to dine, there is nothing more important to Noodles than the safety and well-being of its team members and guests and the Company continues to provide no-contact delivery, socially distanced tables, and enhanced cleaning and safety measures.

Become a Noodles Rewards Member.

Not a Noodles Rewards member? Joining the Noodles Rewards program is quick and easy by signing up online at noodles.com/rewards or by downloading the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. As if deals every week in August and September weren't enough, Noodles is excited to announce that new members will receive a reward for a free small entrée after making their first purchase.*

"As a mom of two, I know that life around this time of year is crazy and anything but normal - yet the one thing that we look forward to, and can count on, is our time around the dinner table," says Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "Our whole team understands that resuming back to everyday life will not be easy, so, we want to help make the process a little simpler by giving back to our loyal fans and rewards members. Life is a balancing act but finding a fresh and convenient meal for you and your family shouldn't be."

More Flavor.

To be there in support of the back-to-school effort, Noodles & Company is offering "You Rock!" coupons, which educators and school staff can use to recognize students for going above and beyond. Each "You Rock!" coupon can be redeemed for one complimentary meal at any Noodles & Company location. Teachers can apply to receive "You Rock!" coupons for their classroom by visiting Noodles.com/giving-back. Applications will be reviewed and fulfilled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones, you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named by Forbes as a winner of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 and America's Best Employers for Women Award 2021. Additionally, Noodles & Company also has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visitwww.noodles.com.

*Make one purchase through your Noodles Rewards account online (Noodles & Company) or through the Noodles Rewards app within 30 days of signing up for the Noodles Rewards program and get a reward for a free small entrée to use on a future visit. The reward of a free small entrée is valid for 30 days after issuance. Additional priced items and proteins not included in free small entrée reward. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Must have a valid Noodles Rewards account to qualify for the free small entrée reward.

Media Contact:
Danielle Moore
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA61826&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noodles--company-has-your-meals-covered-with-free-delivery-and-exclusive-deals-to-help-with-life-getting-back-in-session-301346199.html

SOURCE Noodles & Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA61826&Transmission_Id=202108021227PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA61826&DateId=20210802
