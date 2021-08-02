Logo
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC Buys Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+alliance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC
  1. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 735,701 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
  2. Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) - 1,150,967 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 73,843 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  4. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) - 511,347 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 19,090 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
New Purchase: Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.713500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 511,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 144,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 22,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 43,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET (AIRR)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ET. The purchase prices were between $39.38 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.161000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 36,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.286000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 24,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 377.81%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 12,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 58.20%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $6.61. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 (RJA)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 183,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 43.50%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $719.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PolarityTE Inc (PTE)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in PolarityTE Inc by 50.81%. The purchase prices were between $0.86 and $1.24, with an estimated average price of $1.05. The stock is now traded at around $0.810101. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 836,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc by 90.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $122.65 and $153.82, with an estimated average price of $141.06.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.99%. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC still held 9,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 33.16%. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $114.01. The stock is now traded at around $122.249300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC still held 9,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 42.3%. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $287.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC still held 2,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC reduced to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.59%. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.453600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC still held 28,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC. Also check out:

